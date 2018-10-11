The White House Tuesday announcement that Nikki Haley is leaving her post as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations appears to have caught most people — including the White House staff — by surprise. But it has not taken long for the assessments of her tenure to be filed.
The combined assessment of her tenure is mixed. Haley deserves full marks for getting tougher sanctions on North Korea and South Sudan through the U.N. Security Council, despite Chinese and Russian reluctance. Diplomats appreciated working with her even if they disagreed with her.
This is not to say that her tenure was an unalloyed success. Haley did not always take slights terribly well. She responded to a massive U.N. General Assembly vote against the U.S. move of its Israeli Embassy to Jerusalem by throwing a “petty party.” When Haley defended the U.S. decision to withdraw from the U.N. Human Rights Council, she claimed in a speech that U.S. human rights groups had “sided with China and Russia,” which is a repellent thing to say. And, like many current and former Trump officials, she still faces an ethics investigation.
To be honest, however, that’s pretty much the only thing Haley had in common with the rest of President Trump’s foreign policy team. In contrast to the rest of the cast of characters, Haley retained considerable respect in conservative circles. CNN commentator S.E. Cupp noted, “Among conservatives, who have long been critical of the United Nations’ historical inefficacy, many of us believe Haley used her position well to stand up not just for America’s interests but also democracy’s. She was often a lone voice of support for Israel among a body that is hostile toward it as well as a powerful foil to Russia, Syria and Iran.”
Haley also earned respect for her refusal to shy away from criticism of Russia.
How was Haley able to pull this off? She had two traits that made her unusual within the Trump foreign policy team. She was a professional politician. This meant she was able to send messages to key constituencies, pleasing the Trump White House at times and other groups at other junctures. At the White House on Tuesday she claimed: “Now the United States is respected. Countries might not like what we do, but they respect what we do.”
That is flatly wrong — see results this month from two polls, one by the Pew Research Center on global attitudes toward the United States and one by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs about U.S. attitudes toward foreign policy. But Haley’s ability to say things like this with a straight face endeared her to this White House.
Haley’s true gift, however, was to pick the right fight at the right time within this administration. When National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow claimed Haley must have been momentarily confused after an announcement on Russia sanctions had not come to pass, Haley responded, “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.” That statement produced something extraordinary: an apology from a Trump White House official.
In the end, that is the primary takeaway from Haley’s departure. She was adequate at the United Nations post at a time when so few Trump national security officials demonstrated adequacy. Furthermore, Nikki Haley served in the Trump administration and departed with most of her dignity intact. That, in and of itself, is what makes her extraordinary.