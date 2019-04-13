In ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and China, there is little reason to believe that any short-term deal would actually reduce bilateral economic tensions.
Don’t get me wrong: I do hope that these negotiations succeed. If U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer can use the cudgel of President Donald Trump’s fondness for trade wars and convert it into a greater opening of the Chinese economy, that would be great. But it’s not going to happen, and everyone needs to stop pretending it’s going to happen. There are a few key facts worth bearing in mind when thinking about these negotiations:
1. It will be an executive agreement, for all that’s worth. As the Heritage Foundation’s Riley Walters noted in February: “The U.S.-China talks aren’t technically a trade deal at all. It’s really just an executive agreement between the two sides, with the commitments to reform on the Chinese side. Unlike a real trade agreement, it will require no change to U.S. law, and so no action by Congress. Neither will it be a treaty, so no Senate action is necessary.”
The upside of this is that once something is signed, it can be implemented. The downside is that this agreement will be even less robust than the Iranian nuclear deal, which at least had some measure of congressional buy-in. In other words, the U.S. ability to credibly commit to anything from this agreement is nil, which does not incentivize the Chinese to make any significant concessions. And if that wasn’t enough, there is the following . . .
2. Trump’s commitment to any deal will be dubious at best. In the past week alone, Trump threatened to shut down the border with Mexico, then tweeted that “if for any reason Mexico stops apprehending and bringing the illegals back to where they came from, the U.S. will be forced to Tariff at 25 percent all cars made in Mexico and shipped over the Border to us.” He added, “this will supersede USMCA” and that “I am looking at an economic penalty for the 500 Billion Dollars in illegal drugs that are shipped and smuggled through Mexico and across our Southern Border.”
The thing is, Trump’s threat is, you know, illegal. Even though the USMCA has not been ratified, the United States, Canada and Mexico have all agreed to a side letter that explicitly prevents the United States from applying tariffs on 2.6 million cars imported from that country.
This is not the only time this past week that Trump has ignored the law when it comes to border issues. According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Trump also told border agents to ignore the law: “Last Friday, the president visited Calexico, California, where he said, ‘We’re full, our system’s full, our country’s full — can’t come in! Our country is full, what can you do? We can’t handle any more, our country is full. Can’t come in, I’m sorry. It’s very simple.’
“Behind the scenes, two sources told CNN, the president told border agents to not let migrants in. Tell them we don’t have the capacity, he said. If judges give you trouble, say, ‘Sorry, judge, I can’t do it. We don’t have the room.’
“After the president left the room, agents sought further advice from their leaders, who told them they were not giving them that direction and if they did what the president said, they would take on personal liability. You have to follow the law, they were told.”
It seems pretty clear at this point that Trump wants to run in 2020 on the same set of issues he ran on in 2016. That includes immigration — and, yes, bashing trade with China.
My point is that the Chinese have zero reason to believe Trump would adhere to any deal that was signed. Which means they are unlikely to acquiesce on anything important. Which leads me to . . .
3. It’s going to be all about soybeans. The Trump administration claims that it’s interested in the Chinese government’s engaging in structural reforms. Even if Beijing was willing, it would take time, which is the one thing Trump does not have. He needs a tangible accomplishment to tout in 2020. The most tangible accomplishment that would appease his base would be an increase in Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products. But this leads to a point that the New York Times’s Ana Swanson and Keith Bradsher made last week:
“Negotiators are still working out deal terms, but any agreement seems certain to involve China’s promise to purchase hundreds of billions of dollars of American goods. For Mr. Trump, this is an essential element that will help reduce the United States’ record trade deficit with China and bolster farmers and other constituencies hurt by his trade war.
“But those purchases will be ordered by the Chinese state, and most will be carried out by state-controlled Chinese businesses, further cementing Beijing’s role in managing its economy and potentially making United States industries even more beholden to the Chinese.
“‘It seems like those types of really simplistic purchasing commitment type of arrangements would actually reinforce state ownership rather than discourage it,’ said Rufus Yerxa, the head of the National Foreign Trade Council, which represents the United States’ largest exporters.”
Rufus Yerxa has a cool name, and he is right! Since all Trump cares about is the short term, however, any “deal” will likely boil down to this kind of purchase agreement. Which means that any Chinese opening is a chimera.
Does this mean the negotiations are meaningless? Not exactly. I suspect financial markets — and recall, Trump pays super-close attention to markets — want some sign of whether the trade war will get worse. No agreement is going to radically improve the bilateral economic relationship. What a trade deal might do, however, is convince investors that things will not get that much worse. Which, given the costs of the trade war to date, would be a relief.
The trade negotiations with China will muddle onward. Perhaps a deal will be announced to great fanfare. Perhaps not. Unless Trump decides to slap more tariffs on China, however, none of it will mean a thing. And anyone who tells you differently is shilling for a president who cannot credibly commit to save his life.