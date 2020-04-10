As I write, a large Ball jar waits modestly in the kitchen. Although it doesn’t look like much, and smells even worse, it represents — without knowing it — the hopes and dreams of our whole family. For within its quaint retro glass walls are the promise of joy, of new life or sustenance: Bread. Fresh, homemade bread that will serve as a side dish, dipping medium, two-thirds of a sandwich, the beginnings of toast and a basic human right protected by the United Nations.
The symbolism of bread, of course, is deep and common throughout the world’s spiritual traditions, and none more clear than Christianity. Loaves of it were multiplied by Christ in one of his most famous miracles and given to all, regardless of worthiness. Jesus is said to be the bread come down from heaven. Bread was broken as a symbol of his body in the Last Supper.
To be honest, though, I’ve never been much of a bread person. Bread is fine, but I don’t love or crave it in the way I do cheese or The Mandalorian. My wife, on the other hand, is disappointed she couldn’t marry bread. She settled for me.
Thus, I didn’t really appreciate bread. It was cheap, always available and generally good quality. So I never thought about it. That is, until . . . . well . . . . you know.
I’ll never forget the first time I saw a shopping cart full to the top of perishable fresh wheat bread. I must confess my first thoughts were not charitable. Because it was Lent, and I had given up Being a Bad Person for the season (huge success, by the way), I tried to direct my mind to more generous interpretations: Perhaps they were taking the bread to a food bank. Maybe they were distributing it to people they know in need. Possibly they had a massive deep freeze and could enjoy this bread for decades to come. Through this reasonably effective reframing, I was able to temporarily suspend my fury at what certainly appeared to be just flagrant hoarding. God only knows . . . and may He have mercy on their souls.
But the more pressing issue remained that regardless of motive, no bread was to be found. Not at this store, not at any store, not even bad bread, not even dehydrated bread, not even inflatable bread, not even thick fluffy crackers. Nothing. For the first time in my life, the grocery shelves were bare of basic supplies.
So came to pass the Ball jar, the home of what I learned was called a “starter” and would apparently yield, over the course of 12 years and 150 arduous steps, one loaf of life-giving bread that would save our family from becoming an indirect COVID statistic. So we wait. And wait. And tarry a bit more. Ironically, the bread promises to be ready on Sunday.
We are waiting for it to rise on Easter.
It struck me early on: the poignant alignment of the arrival of COVID-19 in the middle of Lent, a season already dedicated to renunciation, anticipation, self-reflection and, as is said in the Roman Catholic tradition, “self-mortification.” That really hits the nail on the head. This period of isolation imposed by states and cities and health officials is a secular (and much more demanding) Lenten ascetic practice. Throughout these weeks, we have been stripped, for our own collective good, of things that make us human and make us happy. Not just bread, but dining out, gathering, learning together and, most of all, physical human contact.
Many of us are suffering as a result. We are learning at a visceral level what social scientists like me have been saying for a century: We live in and through each other. We are created as social beings. Our lives are inherently woven together. Nothing can happen to part of us that does not end up touching all of us. We are originally and ultimately one.
Our oneness likewise creates the yearning for reunion when it is removed. It drives the hope for new connection “when all this is over,” a phrase we keep hearing in the media. Our isolation is akin to the three days the early followers of Christ felt after his crucifixion. Lost, confused, aggrieved, in disbelief, we wonder and wait for deliverance. We are desperately hoping, in spite of all the evidence, that our life will return, that things will be set right, that we have not been forgotten or forsaken. We are, in the words of Saint Leonard Cohen, “waiting for the miracle to come.”
This Easter will undoubtedly be remembered for decades to come. We will not be putting on our seersucker and bonnets. We will not be arriving an extra 20 minutes early for morning service. We will not be singing “Alleluia!” elbow to elbow with our loved ones and people we’ve never seen before.
No, this Easter will be unlike any other. It will be the most sincere, stripped-down, raw and authentic Easter most of us have ever experienced. We, who have for so many weeks been looking among the dead, will be confronted by hope among the living. Resurrection means many things to different people and at different times. This has always been true. But one thing is certain this Easter: Coming back to life will have a new and universal meaning for us in Pandemia 2020. It represents the fervent desire in all of us for a new and better life, an irrepressible hope that this present darkness is passing, and that the world that waits for us on the other side of the stone is full of the things that make life worth living. We are the ones waiting to come back to life.
The Ball jar modestly waits, not knowing how important her job is. She sits there, quietly and mysteriously doing her thing. Three more days. She’s just trying to rise. Just like us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.