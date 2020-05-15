Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MCLENNAN...NORTHEASTERN CORYELL AND BOSQUE COUNTIES... AT 1141 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR CLIFTON, MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GATESVILLE, MCGREGOR, CLIFTON, MERIDIAN, VALLEY MILLS, CRAWFORD, MERIDIAN STATE PARK, GHOLSON, WALNUT SPRINGS, MORGAN, OGLESBY AND SOUTH MOUNTAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION STAY INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND KEEP AWAY FROM WINDOWS. HEAVY RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH