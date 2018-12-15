I had the honor of serving in Congress for 26 years with five presidents. Recently America honored the life and public service of George Herbert Walker Bush or Bush 41 as he became known. The nickname arose from having a son become our 43rd president.
Cindy and I have many fond memories of the gracious character of the 41st president and Barbara. The respect he brought to the office of president allowed the United States to lead the world in peacefully ending the Cold War, including collapse of the Soviet Union and reunification of Germany. He had a genuine and heartfelt desire for doing what’s right, regardless of political consequences.
In international affairs he recognized the necessity of coalition-building if America was to be involved. He worked at keeping America first a little differently than some others of late: He kept our friends close. But he also earned the respect of friend and foe. For example, he avoided gloating over the tearing down of the Berlin Wall out of respect for Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev. In doing so, he let the German people be the major voice of their reunification.
Doing what’s right doesn’t always resonate positively with voters. His rousing campaign promise, “Read my lips, no new taxes,” at the 1988 Republican National Convention certainly clashed with his signing the Budget Reconciliation Act of 1990, projected to cut spending by $2 for every dollar raised in taxes. President Bush did this to put our fiscal house in order. This compromise passed the House 227-203 with 217 Democrats but only 10 Republicans voting for it. I voted for it.
This proved a major factor in his re-election defeat in 1992. Ironically, history has shown Bush’s support for the 1990 compromise helped put our country’s fiscal affairs on a sustainable path that carried forward throughout the Clinton presidency. And while President Clinton and the Republican Congress swept into power in 1994 by no means worked together smoothly, they did continue along Bush 41’s path, bringing down deficits and giving us a chance to balance our budget. Which we did!
Unfortunately, Republicans who believe we can actually cut taxes, increase spending and grow our way out of the resulting deficits — a policy Bush in 1980 condemned as “voodoo economics” when he ran unsuccessfully against Ronald Reagan — were back in charge in 2001. Record tax cuts and spending increases in 2001 — and under Bush’s son — led not only to our nation’s debt exploding again but the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.
Bush 41 called it right on voodoo economics (or what later came to be known as “Reaganomics”). We can only hope the Democratic takeover of the House in January will stop the fiscal insanity of our own times as our debt is again exploding amid steep tax cuts and rampant spending.
For those of us who served with him, George H.W. Bush earned our respect. As a leader of the conservative Democrats, I never doubted his sincerity in the policies he advocated. He truly believed these would benefit the nation. Hopefully someone will soon step forward and emulate his style of leadership. We could all benefit from the sort of public service represented by the life and legacy of Bush 41.