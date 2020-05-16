What a difference a day can make, turning our wreath of national success into a garland of bitter ironies. It seems only yesterday, for instance, that the United States had become the No. 1 producer of oil in the world, surpassing No. 2 Saudi Arabia and No. 3 Russia. We were initially blessed with an abundance of natural gas with nowhere to go; then construction began on pipelines to Mexico and the Gulf Coast. Terminals built to import liquefied natural gas were suddenly exporting and more were being built.
The market was working. Jobs were being created.
But as always, good prices bring on more production, and suddenly production was going up faster than consumption. An ill-timed battle for market share erupted between the Saudis and the Russians with China looming as their consumer target. Some believe Texas shale production was a target of a different sort. Increased supply began to drive the price lower, which we consumers noted at the pump.
Suddenly shale producers were facing problems in that the going price for a barrel of oil was getting below what it cost to drill for it. Rigs began stacking in oil-field yards. The abundance of good-paying jobs in the Texas oil patch began to evaporate. Once again bankruptcies in the oil industry began to accelerate. Now we were left to reflect upon the irony of two allies of this presidential administration aggravating matters for us.
And then the Black Swan appeared: COVID-19. Worldwide consumption of oil dropped by almost 30 million barrels a day, though production kept increasing. Wells are now being shut in. New drilling has almost ceased. A true depression in the oil patch has ensued with real implications for all of the United States — especially Texas.
Now all depends on how fast we can revive our economy. The marketplace will eventually work it out, but there will be a lot of casualties. Many of us will be left to ponder the ironies that brought us to this point, including underestimating the impact of COVID-19 on our energy policy.
Simultaneously in the livestock and poultry industries another paradox has developed. Producers have had cattle, pigs and chickens to sell but haven’t had many places to get them processed. Processing plants were closed or were closing all over the United States because the people who work in the plants were contracting COVID-19 at alarming rates.
The president has now ordered the plants to reopen. He has also ordered the plants to use every available means to protect the thousands of employees who work under conditions highly susceptible to COVID-19. He even dispatched a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the Texas Panhandle to oversee a COVID-19 case surge spurred at least partially by meat-packing plants. We pray that it works out for all. Keep in mind, of employees on the front lines, most are immigrants.
It’s just another irony in a land brimming with them: These employees are the same whom a few weeks ago we wanted to stop from coming to America, the same we wanted to deport. Now their presence ensures us a good steak or hamburger.
As Will Rogers observed, “Good judgment comes from experience, and a lot of that comes from bad judgment.”
