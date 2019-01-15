“When you come to a fork in the road take it.”
— Yogi Berra
Message to the president: It has been a year and 361 days since you were sworn in as president of the United States of America, but we have yet to see your plan for securing our borders and reforming our immigration system fully debated on the floor of the Senate.
Message to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: It’s time to bring forth an immigration bill — with or without the support of the president — to the Senate floor, debate it and send it to the House. The Senate has done this work twice, passing comprehensive immigration reform bills in 2006 and 2013 — without your vote, I might add — but it is time to do so again.
Message to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Party and especially the Blue Dog Democrats, in whose ranks I once served as a conservative West Texas farmer gone to Congress: It has been 12 days since you became the majority in the House. Where is your long-range plan? What have you been doing? Don’t you know it’s all your fault that parts of our government are shut down? At least, that’s what I am told every day by 70 percent of my friends and neighbors.
OK. Enough of the sarcasm. It’s not really in my nature. It’s time for solutions, time for some more Yogi Berra wisdom: “I tell the kids, somebody’s gotta win, somebody’s gotta lose. Just don’t fight about it. Just try to get better.”
Getting “better” begins with our leaders in Washington recognizing that the foundation for both small and large immigration deals is already in place. A small deal — the kind that could at least end the government shutdown — would pair real investments in border security with a humane resolution to the DACA question that allows law-abiding Dreamers to stay legally in the only country they have ever known. Conservative stalwarts such as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich have recently proposed this as a solution.
A bigger deal would inevitably start with the 2013 Senate immigration bill, which not only made necessary investments in border security but also made long overdue changes to an immigration system which was last comprehensively overhauled in 1965. The 2013 Senate bill got 68 votes and there’s no reason — other than petty politics — that a similar bill could not get broad bipartisan support today.
The Senate — led by Sen. McConnell — should be moving on this. So too should the House. On the first day of this new Congress, the Democratic majority passed a rules package that makes it significantly easier for bipartisan legislation to be debated and voted on. This included scrapping the so-called Hastert Rule which so paralyzed the House under Republican leadership. Here’s a perfect chance to take advantage of these new rules. A group such as the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus — which proposed many of these rule reforms — could start crafting an immigration bill based upon the 2013 Senate bill. Maybe they could enlist a common-sense colleague — for instance, Republican Rep. Will Hurd, who represents a district that spans 800 miles on the Texas-Mexico border and understands border security needs better than most — to help them shape it.
This is how Congress worked in the 26 years I was privileged to serve there. You only need one Democratic and one Republican member of Congress to agree to work together to get the process started on a bill. And before you know it, two can become four, eight, 16 and eventually you find your way to the 218 votes necessary to pass legislation.
If leaders in the White House, Senate and House refuse to lead, then rank-and-file members must take it upon themselves to forge an immigration solution. It is within our grasp if only lawmakers are willing to try. How many times have we heard that Congress only acts on serious matters when they absolutely must? If the current impasse gripping the nation is not one of those times, I sure hate to see what is.
Yogi Berra liked to say, “You need to be very careful if you don’t know where you are going, you might not get there.” Well, right now no one in Washington is pointing a direction for where we need to go in immigration. Enough already. To quote Ross Perot: “It’s time to get up under the hood and fix it!”