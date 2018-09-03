A little more than a week ago, the nation learned that Sen. John McCain had died at his home in Sedona, Arizona. At the time, I was watching on TV the college football game between Hawaii and Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colorado. They immediately lowered the American flag to half-staff at the game.
By contrast, Donald Trump, president of the United States, acknowledged McCain’s passing not by making a compassionate telephone call to McCain’s widow Cindy but by a Twitter message that said nothing of McCain or his service to our country. I could only think — how petty.
While driving to church the following morning, it hit me: I told my wife Sharon that Trump would probably create a needless dispute over lowering the flag to half-staff to honor McCain — and that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly would probably have to twist his arm to get him to do the right thing. Sure enough, that’s what happened.
In a disgraceful and utterly unpatriotic display, the American flag flew at full staff over the White House nearly all day Monday while the flag was at half-staff to honor McCain almost everywhere else in America. It finally took the veterans of the American Legion to persuade Trump to do the right thing and lower the flag to half-staff.
I can’t help thinking of Chubby Checker’s 1962 recording of “Limbo Rock.” There’s a line in the song where a deep bass voice says: “How low can you go?” That’s always a question with Donald Trump. He is constantly taking the moral limbo stick to a new low.
McCain spent more than five years as a POW in the infamous Hanoi Hilton. His A-4E Skyhawk was shot down and he was captured after he decided to make an extra bombing run over Hanoi — just because he still had ammunition left. In the crash, he suffered several broken bones. He was tortured over those next five years.
On several occasions in the past, Trump has refused to acknowledge that McCain was a war hero. Trump said he liked heroes who didn’t get shot down. This insult came from a man who used the excuse of bone spurs to avoid the military draft during the Vietnam War.
Besides enduring more than five years as a POW, McCain did something else Trump could never do, or even understand: Because McCain’s father was the Navy commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet at the time, McCain was offered the opportunity of release ahead of other POWs with whom he was imprisoned. Despite his disabilities and poor health, McCain refused the North Vietnamese offer. For McCain, it was a matter of honor.
Why does Donald Trump have such hate and disdain for McCain? It’s probably because McCain, along with two other Republican senators, sabotaged the Trump/Republican effort to take health care away from 32 million Americans whose own lives might be imperiled at some point. Trump was livid that McCain put people and country above Trump and political party.
All this reminds me of the Bible story about Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego in the book of Daniel. Like Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, who refused to bow down before King Nebuchadnezzar’s golden icon, McCain refused to join congressional Republican profiles in cowardice and bow down before Trump. And like Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, who endured a fiery furnace, McCain walked through fire on the deck of the USS Forrestal — a fire that killed 134 U.S. sailors.
McCain was indeed an American profile in courage, worthy of respect from all Americans, whatever their political allegiances. Besides helping save health care for 32 million Americans, McCain will be remembered for fighting the good fight against the two greatest threats to freedom and democracy in America: Russia and money. With Wisconsin Sen. Russ Feingold, McCain sponsored the bill that limited the undue influence of money on American elections.
But as a nation, we must study some of the last words of McCain. Following Trump’s secret meeting with Vladimir Putin and subsequent press conference with the Russian dictator, as McCain’s congressional Republican colleagues hid in their bunkers on Capitol Hill, McCain issued a statement from his deathbed in Arizona that contained the following insights:
“Today’s press conference in Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory…
“President Trump proved not only unable but unwilling to stand up to Putin. He and Putin seemed to be speaking from the same script as the president made a conscious choice to defend a tyrant against the fair questions of a free press, and to grant Putin an uncontested platform to spew propaganda and lies to the world.
“Coming close on the heels of President Trump’s bombastic and erratic conduct towards our closest friends and allies in Brussels and Britain, today’s press conference marks a recent low point in the history of the American Presidency…
“No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant. Not only did President Trump fail to speak the truth about an adversary, but speaking for America to the world, our president failed to defend all that makes us who we are — a republic of free people dedicated to the cause of liberty at home and abroad.”
We Americans need to take these last words of McCain to heart. And without regard to political party, every patriotic American ought to salute and honor the life of Senator John McCain.