Spot the common thread running through these recent events:
- Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Friday, demanding internal documents on former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s claim that Justice Department officials discussed ousting President Trump in 2017 via the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.
- Last Wednesday, federal prosecutors exposed an fraudulent college-admissions scheme in which several parents obtained their daughters spots at elite schools intended for varsity female athletes.
- Some 130 members of the House voted last Thursday to lower the federal voting age from 18 to 16.
That’s right: Each episode reflects the legacy of Birch Bayh, former Democratic senator from Indiana, who died March 14 at age 91.
Bayh was the shepherd of the 25th Amendment, passed by Congress in 1965 and ratified in 1967, which provided for filling a vacancy in the office of vice president and, crucially, for the declaration by Cabinet officials and Congress of a sitting president’s incapacity to discharge his duties. Two presidents have temporarily assigned duties to their vice presidents while undergoing surgery, per Bayh’s amendment.
He was lead Senate sponsor of Title IX, the anti-discrimination statute that paved the way for wider women’s participation in college sports. And Bayh pushed for the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age for all elections, state and federal, to 18. It moved through Congress and the states in a matter of just over three months during 1971.
In short, Bayh wrote crucial ground rules that contemporary Americans take for granted. You could almost call him a founder of the modern United States. Yet he died an all-but-forgotten man, having lost a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1976 and a campaign for reelection in the Senate in 1980 — to Dan Quayle, later President George H.W. Bush’s vice president. Thereafter, Bayh retreated to the world of commissions, think tanks and lawyer-lobbying. His son Evan, a two-term Indiana governor and senator, kept the family name alive in politics.
Bayh’s legacy conjures a time when Congress in general, and the Senate in particular, were functioning legislative bodies, where an ambitious political leader such as Bayh could devote his energy and talents to devising practical solutions to such issues, including changes to the Constitution itself — and not be wasting his time.
A lesson more specifically applicable to our time is that America has a history of accumulating enormous problems before dealing with them in activist bursts: the New Deal, the Great Society and — perhaps — whatever might come after the Trump years. Much will depend on whether Congress retains any legislative vitality — and whether anyone of Bayh’s stripe is around to make use of it.