Amidst today’s festivities and fireworks celebrating America’s birthday, an unpleasant truth looms: We the People are the enemy in our nation’s hidden war.
As we all know, we’re at war with terrorism far and near. However, we’re blithely unaware that we are engaged in a far deadlier war in which the American way of life is imperiled. In this war, the enemy hides in the dark, lurks in the shadows, cloaks itself as benign — and then strikes in the open, staking and killing the spirit and will of those caught unaware.
In the modern world, we can no longer just do our own thing without often doing harm to others. In this crowded world, there isn’t anymore wilderness in which to roam like some lone wolf. In this crowded world, we can no longer plow our fields as far as we wish. In this crowded world, we can no longer simply flee due west, as our ancestors sometimes did, because the west now stretches beyond the shoreline and meets the east coming from the other direction. Like it or not, we have become part of a world community. For this reason, we must learn to live together without doing harm to one another.
Yet we’re not confronting the questions destroying the American way of life here at home. We’re not facing reality. Can we properly maintain the strength of the American way of life when so many of our children will never know the stability and reassurance of a loving home? Can we properly maintain the fortitude of the American way of life when so many of our citizens seek easy profit and ill-gotten gain? Can we properly maintain the integrity of the American way of life with so many of our citizens drunk and on drugs? Can we properly maintain the vigor of the American way of life when so many of our citizens fall asleep hungry and without shelter on the streets? Can we properly maintain the promise of the American way of life when so many of our elderly are hopeless, simply awaiting death? Can America remain strong with so many of our citizens adrift in life, struggling to make ends meet without the slightest hope for what once passed for the American Dream?
Will America remain strong when we ignore the injustices and inequities of race and class? Will America remain resilient when we elevate the lowness of our selfish wishes to the lofty plateaus of supposedly noble causes? Will America remain a beacon to the world when we think of ourselves first rather than the just needs of the nation as a whole? We must resolve these questions because all great nations of the past have been destroyed from within. No outside force at present can destroy America. Terrorists can destroy buildings, but we will rebuild. Terrorists can kill those whom we love, but they cannot make us seethe with misguided, scattershot hatred unless we fail to forgive, understand and differentiate.
Only We the People can destroy America from within.
Let us be aware that chaos is destroying the stability of America’s way of life. Let us especially be aware of the character flaws plaguing America’s social order because, as a nation, we’re lost in a dark sea of our own making. And that’s where this hidden war rages. This war is causing the social fabric of America’s way of life to unravel. Result: a constant struggle to just survive the traumas and complexities of the world in which we must live or die. We’re locked in a battle to better our way of life as we struggle to retain the decency so necessary to our contentment and happiness.
Tragically then, America is engaged in a war against itself. We see it all about us daily, even on Independence Day as we size up one another as friend or enemy based on our politics or faith. In this war, we encounter those who feel they never do anything wrong converting millions to the extremism of their causes. Those who feel it is their right to do as they please are converting millions to the selfishness of their myopic causes. Into this fray, those who act fairly and with the interest of the broader public in mind will be drawn. Into this fray, those too busy to be bothered ordinarily will be drawn. And then, too late, America will realize we are losing the battle for the heart and soul of America, at least as the Founders envisioned it 242 years ago today.
The question is whether we will wake up before we destroy the foundations upon which America was built. Can we return to the principles upon which America was forged and work together to make America an even better place to live, work and prosper? Or will we allow politicians to use us as pawns in their own, self-serving struggle of ego, power and greed?
I yearn for the days when our parents labored long and hard, yet found time for those things that really mattered. I yearn for the days when a businessman’s handshake was his bond. And, confounding though it may seem, I yearn for the wonderfully forgiving spirit of the abused and misused black man who sat smiling in the back of the bus motoring down the streets of America decades ago. Even though this man was denied basic freedoms at the time, his soul was free because he didn’t fall into the hatred that eventually compromised so many others, including those who wished him ill. Since then, blacks and disadvantaged Americans have won a great war for civil rights. And while we must keep those hard-earned rights in good repair, I do yearn for the freedom of conscience, strength and forgiving spirit of that confident soul at the back of the bus.
May we relearn the values and inner strength that gave America birth. May we embrace again those principles that can guide America into the future. The future, after all, still depends on us — We the People.