For several days now, news media ranging from the Waco Tribune-Herald to the Washington Post to the 24/7 cable news shows have offered retrospective pieces on the year very nearly past. In only two years, the president of the United States is down to second- and even third-string players, and it’s pretty obvious. The government is at least partially shut down, likely into the new year, which some view as sure evidence of America’s polarization over an issue both political parties have each had a chance to resolve. And stock market values are ricocheting like scattershot bullets, deadly and setting record highs and lows, reflecting the increasing instability of our nation.
If we the people do not resolve to work together to re-establish the American way of life in 2019, political divisions will continue to proliferate. Our children will inherit a land hobbled by our own pigheadedness and sinful pride. For the restoration of America’s political order, all who care for our nation must return to the path of right conduct, hope and respect for what our forefathers established. Instead, we squander our natural resources, pollute our environment, outsource manufacturing of our innovations and lose jobs to automation. Most tragically, we’re creating more unmanageable debt. Surely this latter concern should not wane and wax depending on who is and who isn’t in the White House.
Today when unity is most needed, we don’t even have the threat of communism to rally us. With its downfall, we began to let our moral compass go awry. America failed to build a supercollider. Only with international help have we been able to man a space station — and now it can only be manned with help from the Russians. Many of us refuse to even consider the possibility scientists might be right about our climate, even as we trust them with our lives in other ways. Meanwhile, poverty grips much of our nation as income inequality widens. Unprincipled politicians not only direct our state of affairs but we the people only see real villainy in the other guy’s political party, never, ever our own.
As 2019 dawns, let us begin a revival of the spirit that made America the greatest nation of the 20th century. We must carefully consider the examples of the Founding Fathers in deducing how to go about this. What would they think of a president who shuts down the government? There’s certainly no provision for it in the U.S. Constitution. What would they think about all this debt? One reason the Founders formed the union from a loose confederation of states was because individual states refused to pay Revolutionary War debt and veterans pensions. And what would they make of the refusal to compromise but instead fight, fight, fight with one another? The Constitution was born in compromise.
Only when we the people stand as one will America be saved from the selfishness, ignorance and desires now leading us to sure ruin. Let us pray we have the faith and strength to put our fears to flight. And let us remember that each of us is an American — and as much as we may disagree, our loyalty and hopes should be bound up in one another. We can start now by resolving never to believe obvious lies — and certainly by resolving not to spread them or believe those who encourage such deceit.