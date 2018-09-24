Kudos to the Waco Tribune-Herald for its persistent coverage over several years of the need to regulate and eliminate the incidence of lead-paint poisoning in McLennan County. Praise should also be extended to the Waco Human Environment Exposure to Lead program (WHEEL) and to Baylor University for their work and leadership in this area. After years of the experts ringing alarm bells, it’s way past time for the Waco City Council and McLennan County Commissioners to act with haste to eliminate lead-poisoning possibilities.
The public health department needs immediate funding and expertise in testing lead contamination and in publishing the results so that we can measure progress. Pediatricians and family practice physicians have a role too. It’s time for everybody to get involved.
Consider this probability: In looking at the incidence of lead existence in Waco’s poorest neighborhoods and in looking at the demographics of Waco’s (and Marlin’s) low-performing schools, it’s highly likely that the presence of lead in many of our neighborhoods has negatively affected for many years the academic achievement of our children. We need ongoing testing of large samples of children in each school zone to be able to say with certainty that lead has had a causal effect. The maps, however, that WHEEL has constructed of where the highest levels of lead occur and their proximity to our schools are reason enough to be concerned — and to act. The five schools removed from Waco Independent School District by the state are either in or near zip codes with the highest levels of lead poisoning.
Families living in poverty tend to move a lot. It is highly likely, therefore, that even if the current zip code that a student lives in has low levels of lead, that child may well have spent considerable time in a zip code where there is more danger. According to the Tribune-Herald, the 76707 zip code has the highest levels — higher than state levels, higher even than levels found in Flint, Michigan. That’s exceedingly serious. It’s also possible for children to get lead poisoning from breast milk, so a mother who lived in a lead-contaminated environment may pass it along to her child years later.
In short, the problem may be far worse than we know.
So what’s the effect? According to educational and medical experts, lead poisoning results in hyperactivity, learning disabilities and self-regulatory problems. Ask any Waco teacher about the frequency of these problems in our schools and their estimation of their effects on behavior, ability to learn and test results. Ask the people at Talitha Koum, an exemplary preschool for early childhood in our community, which focuses their strategies on those developmental problems.
David Berliner, one of America’s most distinguished educators and researchers, reports in a recent publication of the National Education Policy Center that “[n]o one I could find in the medical profession disputes the fact that very small amounts of lead can reduce intellectual functioning and diminish the capacity of a child to learn. The damage that lead does is almost always permanent.”
Will solving the local lead-poisoning problem be the solution for our schools? No, not alone. There are multiple negative effects of poverty on our children. There are multiple negative consequences when our state refuses to fund public education adequately. There are multiple negative consequences when kids don’t have adequate nutrition and access to good health care. There are multiple negative consequences for kids when their parents cannot earn enough to make a living that is adequate to support a family. There are multiple negative consequences when a child has no access to quality out-of-school experiences, starting with pre-school. There are multiple negative consequences of segregation.
But we can start here. Prosper Waco should provide some leadership in all these areas. The school board should step up and point out the help from the community that our kids need. The city and county should make children a high priority in crafting policy, in budgeting and in their leadership. (The Waco City Council demonstrated such bold resolve just last week, approving an ordinance penalizing property owners who fail to fix lead-paint issues causing high blood lead levels in children. Environmental investigations of homes or day-care centers that have housed children will soon commence.) Religious groups should continue their mission to speak up, to volunteer and to provide moral leadership, especially as it relates to children and to the poor in general. The business community can do better in providing adequate wages and in ensuring access to affordable health insurance.
We’ve fixed downtown and we have a robust economy in this community. We can do this!