If the shrinking and shuttering of daily newspapers across America are not tragedy enough, if one expert’s prediction just last month that half of the newspapers in existence today will be gone by 2021 isn’t worrisome enough for an ailing republic that counts on a vigorous watchdog press, then the findings of a new Pew Research Center survey add insult to injury: While most Americans blame politicians and political activists for the creation of “fake news,” 53 percent of the 6,127 Americans surveyed said they believe journalists have the greatest responsibility for reducing fake news — far more than the government (12 percent) or technology companies such as Facebook (9 percent).
So are you ready for your daily dose of castor oil?
If more than 43 years in the daily news profession has taught me anything at all, especially in today’s politically charged climate, it’s that folks don’t like being told some nugget of news that confirms their narrow, ideological worldview is “fake.” Them’s fighting words. My own occasional attempts to correct “friends” who post misleading fake news from fringe sources on Facebook result in outbursts inviting me to do something that is a physical impossibility (well, for me), followed by prompt unfriending. Others lamely suggest they were just trying to “start a conversation.” Right, let’s have a conversation on some serious, complicated subject by introducing at the very outset fake news.
A self-styled “conservative” who kept sending letters to the editor citing wildly suspicious sources about millions of illegal immigrants voting in U.S. elections protested my refusal to publish his letter (and I’m pretty darn lenient about letters to the editor). I told him all he had to do was find a reputable news source that published these statistics. When he protested that all news media are liberal, I suggested that he peruse The Wall Street Journal. Its editorial board has little good to say of Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton and often acts as apologist for President Trump; its well-staffed news department is excellent. If it published such statistics, I told the caller, I too would print those statistics.
Of course, I never heard back from him because, despite what President Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott would have the gullible believe, most illegal immigrants are too busy patching our roofs, mowing our lawns or bussing our tables to consider voting in a state that, ironically, has one of the worst records for voter participation.
Not surprisingly given their worship of a president whose tenure will one day be measured in lies, many Republicans blame journalists for inserting opinions in straight news. Others say the problem is complicated by the multitude of made-up news in circulation; too many news sources from which to choose; too much news; and the public’s inability to distinguish fact from opinion. This last-mentioned is especially incredible. Certain people need, among other things, a primer on how to read a newspaper.
Solutions to fake news? Obviously, any idea of the government censoring “fake news” runs into a problem with the First Amendment and the scary prospect of what those in power, whether Barack Obama or Donald Trump, might be tempted to do with voices in the press who report or opine in ways they dislike. And the Fourth Estate can do only so much. Worthy of perusal are online sites setting social media posts and political rhetoric straight such as Snopes (and liberal bogeyman George Soros does not fund it) and PolitiFact (which at the moment includes under “Pants on Fire” whoppers by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, insisting more illegal immigrants will come to the United States in a year than babies are born here, and Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who says Trump failed to ban bump stocks; no, Trump actually did ban bump stocks). But in the final analysis, battling fake news is up to you. It helps if you have some spine, sense and resolve.
One suggestion: Begin pruning news sources to the point that you read only truly credible news media, even if their reports sometimes make you wince. Better to know the truth. Second: Quit lumping sources such as the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and Waco Tribune-Herald with 24/7 cable vermin such as CNN and Fox News, which increasingly suggest idle political gabfests or vapid echo chambers. Third: Serve notice on “friends” posting filth masquerading as news or fact-based opinion. And when you’re told in outraged response to attempt something physically impossible, take a deep breath and consider the source.