The other night I sat in a wheelchair in my backyard on a fresh concrete sidewalk looking at the grass and weeds and thought about the war. Not World War II, the Korean War or even the one I was involved in, the Vietnam War.
I looked at each blade of grass as if it were followed me home, laughing at me for my inner struggles. I come up with such stupid thoughts at times.
But one night I thought back on my childhood in New Jersey, playing Army with my brothers and neighbor boys. We wrestled in the grass and played dead as we fell in the weeds and shrubs around us. Later in school I was in the long-distance cross-country team and ran the distance on grasses around me. Always around grass.
So I was a natural for the U.S. Army Infantry/Cavalry Scout job once I enlisted in 1968. I loved being outdoors. I had an anger toward the enemy and I thought I understood grass. Off to Fort Lewis, near Tacoma, Washington, to learn the art of digging foxholes and laying in the grass for hours on end. Ah, the comfort and scents of grass!
Well, I have to tell you — the grass in Vietnam was hotter and sharper and taller and thicker and wider than any I have ever seen before and since. It was dangerous just walking in it, even without the enemy, the bugs, the animals and the heat. Laying in this grass on ambush patrols, listening posts or early warning positions proved to be challenging on the very best of days
After Vietnam came Fort Hood, Texas. Between the dust and the temperature, the grass was either short from lack of water or couldn’t breathe enough to grow tall. But this grass still has its fill of critters to be wary of: snakes, chiggers, scorpions and all their biting and stinging relatives.
Off to Germany: To get to the grass, you must first remove the snow. Then the ice. Then the frozen ground. Then you chip away at your foxhole till your lieutenant says, “Oops, we are at the wrong location again.” Only the 15th time this week!
I have dug, froze, sweated, ate, slept, pulled guard duty and even gone to the bathroom in foxholes covered by local grasses around the world. And if anyone asks why, the answer is simple: Being a damn good soldier.
Now I sit in my wheelchair on concrete, staring at the grass in my yard. I picture my fellow soldiers’ foxholes around the world. In the heat. In the rain. In the snow. In the jungle. I miss them terribly. Soldiers all. I miss the smell of the grass after working the foxhole. It is the smell of protection, whether it proves so or not.
Each day as I sit in this chair, I miss something else I used to do and took for granted. I worked and served so hard for so many years that I have not even taken the time to lay down on the ground in my own backyard to smell what in my mind I served for: My home. My land. My grass. I had smelled everybody else’s grass. And now I cannot do so in my own.
This Memorial Day weekend I ask you all to remember the men and women we have around the world protecting the rest of the world and protecting us. May they survive and smell and revel and roll about in their own grass someday.