When hardworking families in Central Texas observe the American media today, they are barraged with messages of partisan, political fighting that make one question whether our nation’s leaders are truly leading. This has worsened over the past few weeks as some have used the coronavirus outbreak for political purposes. This is unfortunate as it creates fear instead of confidence in our government and our health-care systems. I write to set the record straight on this issue. The bottom lines are as follows: First, the United States is the best-prepared nation in the world to deal with this virus; second, the current risk for Americans is low; third, we must be vigilant and practice good personal hygiene protocols; and lastly, there’s no need for panic or political gamesmanship.
As I write this, 227 cases and 12 deaths from the coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States with 17 cases here in Texas. While these statistics are important, it’s wise to keep them in perspective. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), since October 2019 between 32 million and 45 million Americans have been diagnosed with the flu which has caused between 18,000 and 46,000 deaths.
These numbers are staggering compared to the coronavirus but are lower than any flu season so far since the CDC began reporting flu season statistics in 2010.
In June 2019, President Trump signed the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act (PAHPAIA) into law. This law, which my House Energy and Commerce Committee colleagues and I developed, established the Infectious Disease Rapid Response Fund (IDRRF) to set up a robust framework to respond to this type of disease threat. This fund was created by the Republican-led House of Representatives to ensure our nation is fully prepared for disease outbreaks and emerging health threats abroad. More broadly, PAHPAIA strengthens our country’s emergency response workforce, improves government coordination and accelerates the advanced research, development and federal purchasing of medical countermeasures.
In January, the president suspended entry into the United States of certain foreign nationals from China and later expanded restrictions to travelers from South Korea, Iran and Italy. While he has been criticized for these actions, they have proven proper in light of the fact the United States has the lowest infection rate of any modern society in the world. The CDC has also greatly expanded the number of laboratories able to test for coronavirus, allowing for quicker test results and treatment.
A few days ago, Congress took another strong step to let Americans know the government is working to make sure they’re safe. After partisan delay tactics by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in late February, my House colleagues and I united on a bipartisan basis last week to appropriate about $8 billion in funding to deal with this virus, including substantial funding for the IDRRF. President Trump signed the bill Friday, noting the virus “came out of nowhere but we’re taking care of it.”
Passage of this supplemental funding bill will allow federal, state and local governmental agencies to address the virus at home and abroad, including expediting vaccine development, purchasing essential testing equipment and supplies and robust coordination with health-care providers and pharmaceutical companies. This bill includes more than $4 billion to make much-needed diagnostic tests more broadly available, $2.2 billion to the CDC, nearly $1 billion for state and local response efforts and $1.3 billion for the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development to protect Americans abroad and to prevent the spread of the virus worldwide.
Today, the CDC and National Institute of Health (NIH) are better able to detect the virus and accelerate testing for a vaccine because of the support of Congress. Since 2015, Congress has increased NIH funding by 39 percent, CDC funding by 24 percent and advanced biomedical research by 35 percent. Also, since 2015, NIH has received more than $23 billion dedicated to the study of infectious diseases.
The United States has never been more prepared to handle the coronavirus. In the last 20 years, the federal government has dealt with outbreaks of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, West Nile Virus and Ebola. Each of these diseases originated internationally and spread to the United States. They have tested the limits of our pandemic defenses, and each time America has risen to the challenge and, ultimately, eliminated each threat.
Certain elements of the American media and pundits on television have attempted to paint a picture of a government in chaos. This could not be further from the truth. The experts who have spent their careers studying infectious diseases have praised President Trump and his administration. According to John Auerbach, president of the Trust for America’s Health, “The CDC response has been excellent.” The Trump administration is in regular communication with Congress, as well as state and local officials, to make sure every community is prepared for any future coronavirus development. These actions give me the utmost confidence in the men and women leading the efforts to deal with the virus.
The fundamentals apply
The United States is the global leader in preparedness and has the resources necessary to protect our people. I will continue to meet with congressional colleagues and health officials from throughout relevant agencies of the Trump administration. We also continue to work with state and local health officials and will continue to monitor the most up-to-date information on the virus from all levels of government.
In the meantime, the best thing Texans and their families can do is use common-sense prevention methods recommended by the CDC. If you feel sick, stay home, cover your mouth when you sneeze and vigorously wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. If you are not able to wash your hands, use hand sanitizer. Taking these steps will make it much less likely that you get sick. Also, persons who are “high risk” (elderly and/or compromised immune systems) should avoid situations where they could be exposed to coronavirus or similar infections.
As a parent and grandparent, I understand the uncertainty and anxiety many Texans are feeling. That said, we need to remember that the facts demonstrate our nation is prepared and that there is no reason for panic. There is no better equipped country to stop the coronavirus than the United States. Each of us, working together with our government agencies, will beat this threat, protect our citizens and be an exemplary international example of how to deal with threats of this nature.
