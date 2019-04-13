Tax Day, April 15, is a day all dread or like, but another way of looking at it is April 19: Tax Freedom Day. That is roughly the time of year by which an employee will have made the money he or she must pay in taxes. Everything else earned afterward is the amount the worker gets to keep.
It’s an important juncture more of us should think about. Obviously, a big part of the reason people work is to ensure that they have the money to take care of their needs and their obligations to family and others.
But over the course of a career, the average American worker is likely to spend more than 75,000 hours working. That’s a hefty chunk of time. According to the Pew Research Center, about 1 in 3 Americans do their jobs just to get by, and only about half of Americans are highly satisfied with their work.
More of us need to ask ourselves whether the work we are doing is fulfilling. But to do that, each of us needs to know our own values. This matters because happy workers are more productive than unhappy ones, and doing work that meshes with core values is one key facet of people’s satisfaction with their jobs.
Social psychologist Shalom Schwartz and his colleagues have identified a universal set of values held by people from cultures across the world. Cultures differ in the values they promote. People get some of their value system from those taught by the cultures to which they belong, but they also react to these lessons as individuals and may differ in some ways from the people around them.
The values Schwartz identifies are power, achievement, hedonism, stimulation, self-direction, universalism, benevolence, conformity, tradition and security. Tradition is a respect for customs. Achievement is a focus on personal success. Hedonism values pleasure and enjoyment. Benevolence prizes a desire to help others.
Most of us subscribe to a few different values, though some tend to hold values that are similar to other values. For example, hedonism and achievement are both fairly similar, because they focus on the individual. Benevolence is a desire to help other people. It is hard to focus strongly on individual achievement and still prize helping others, because the more you care about yourself, the harder it is to be focused on others as well.
People are happiest when their jobs align with their values. Someone I know took a job after college that he believed would enhance his reputation and bring him wealth. After several months on the job, he found he was not happy focusing on personal achievement. He left his job and joined the Peace Corps, where he got to express his value for benevolence. After returning to the United States, he took jobs that enabled him to continue to help other people succeed. He says he has not regretted that decision.
Matching a job to values goes beyond tax freedom. It requires that we have the freedom to exert some agency over our work. It may feel like life circumstances have completely constrained options, and it can be risky to hold out for a job that fits what we value when we have responsibilities for the welfare of others. But people should always be on the lookout for opportunities to let our work life reflect the things we hold dear.
More of us ought to spend some time reflecting on which values are central to our identities. If you can express those at work, then you will feel free, even on those days when your money is still headed to government coffers.