The sun was shining out of a September sky as I left the bus and joined the stream of people walking towards the World War II American Cemetery and Memorial at Margraten, Netherlands. Before us lay row upon row of white grave markers, each representing an American lost in the fierce fighting of the last bloody months of the war. Despite the crowds of people, the atmosphere was one of respectful anticipation. It was Sunday, and we had come to hear an outdoor performance of Mahler’s famed “Resurrection” symphony, the culminating event of a weekend-long celebration. I found a seat and waited for the music to begin.
I had been in the Netherlands for just a few weeks as director of Baylor University’s study abroad program in Maastricht, the city six miles from the cemetery. But this weekend was turning out to be one I would never forget. It had been 75 years since the soldiers of the 30th Infantry Division, known as Old Hickory (for President Andrew Jackson), fought their way across the river Maas and liberated the city from Nazi control. Maastricht was not going to allow this anniversary to pass unmarked.
And what a celebration it was, joyful and unrestrained. The city had invited all known survivors of Old Hickory to take part. There were less than a dozen of them. These were men who had been barely out of their teens in 1944 and were now in their 90s. In their honor, the town pulled out all the stops. I had witnessed a reenactment of the liberation Friday evening and a ticker-tape parade Saturday morning when the veterans, some in their old ill-fitting uniforms, motored past in World War II-era American Jeeps, waving and blowing kisses as thousands cheered them on and every band in the province marched behind them. Saturday night there had been a dance in the town square with a 1940s-styled big band. And now we were expecting the solemn ending to the festivities.
As I waited, an elderly lady took the seat beside me on my left. She was in her late 80s, perhaps older. We smiled at each other, then turned our attention to speeches from the American ambassador to the Netherlands and the local mayor. We all stood for the Dutch national anthem, and I listened as the lady beside me sang quietly. Then the opening chords of “The Star-Spangled Banner” erupted.
I am a new citizen of the United States. My naturalization ceremony had been about 18 months before, so I hadn’t had a lot of practice with our national anthem. But I put my right hand on my heart and sang. As I looked around, I could see only a few who were doing the same — fellow Americans. Most of the audience was Dutch and stood respectfully and silently. Just then, the lady to my left took my free hand and squeezed gently, holding it till the anthem was over. As we sat down, I squeezed back and smiled. She had tears in her eyes. “Thank you,” she said in English. Again, all I could do was smile.
The massive “Resurrection” symphony began, complete with soloists, choir and orchestra, and the lady next to me gathered up her belongings. She wiped her eyes, patted my arm and said in Dutch: “It’s too much. I have to go.”
After she was gone, I tried to concentrate on the music, but it was difficult. Why had she said “thank you” to me, a stranger and a foreigner in her country? And then it hit me. She would have been a young child when German troops marched into Maastricht in May 1940, but she would have been a teenager when Americans in the Old Hickory Division liberated her city in September 1944. She would have remembered it all so vividly — the fear, the deprivation and then the hope that came at last. She couldn’t thank the brave veterans who fought for her city, so she said thank you to the only American within reach: me.
Being proud to be a citizen of any country is not always easy, and it may seem more complicated these days. But the soldiers buried under those rows of white markers had done a great thing. They had given their lives so that a Dutch child and many like her could have a future, and she was still full of gratitude, even as an old woman. Indeed, a whole city had turned out that weekend to say thank you with an infectious joy I will always treasure. That is something for us to be proud of.
