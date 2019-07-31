To the Rev. Ramiro Peña, founder and pastor of Christ the King Baptist Church of Waco; member of President Trump’s Faith Initiative; National Hispanic Advisory Council member for candidate Donald Trump in 2016; and now part of Latinos for Trump:
It is with the utmost respect that I clarify to readers that as a Latina, an immigrant and a social worker who has met hundreds of Latinx families in Central Texas, I thoroughly disagree with your stance and deeply resent your attempt to speak for me and for the collective Latino community through your July 25 column in the Waco Tribune-Herald.
To answer your question regarding “since when standing up for the rule of law became wrong?”: There have been several times in our history when individuals decided that society’s laws and practices were below the moral and ethical standards they felt called to uphold. Such examples include the abolitionist movement (slavery was once perfectly legal), the women’s suffrage movement (so that women could vote and own property) and the civil rights movement (racial segregation was also once legal). We all know now how history unfolded and how wrong those laws were to ever be established and defended. It took courageous, tenacious and open-minded people to stand up and challenge what back then many thought to be good, acceptable, even godly.
I am curious as to what part of President Trump’s immigration policies and approach fit your description of compassionate: Separating families, which has continued despite a federal judge’s lawful ruling that it end? Keeping immigrants in over-crowded facilities? Adding geographic and bureaucratic barriers for asylum seekers fleeing violence and oppression? Preventing U.S.-grown DACA kids from moving forward to become legal residents and possibly even U.S. citizens? Stereotyping immigrants as criminals, terrorists and indolent?
There is abundant research and anecdotal evidence that the political climate set by the rhetoric and practices of this administration negatively impacts not only undocumented immigrants but also the safety, economy and health of our communities. I have met so many hard-working, tax-paying undocumented immigrants who are afraid to interact with any formal systems where their immigration status might be questioned. This includes medical facilities, schools, churches and law enforcement. This means crimes go unreported when immigrants might be the ones who could otherwise assist law enforcement. There are elderly immigrants who avoid going to the doctor. There are children who live in fear. There are people of faith who stay at home on Sunday mornings.
Do you really think, Rev. Peña, that these Latinos stand with President Trump?
Of course, we each have the right to our opinions and to freedom of speech. We all hold religious and moral beliefs that inform our life choices, including political preferences. But let’s not forget that while your faith might inspire you to spend your time championing a political figure, other people’s faith inspires them to get up and seek survival in a different land. Yet other people’s faith inspires them to reform what we as a society define as compassionate. Even within one category of people — Latinx, immigrant, Christian — there is diversity of experiences and opinions that should be respected as much as our own.