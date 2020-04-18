As the nation’s business, health-care and political leaders debate the subject, let’s get a jump-start on the economic jump-start envisioned. Here are the top five recommendations for businesses to get through the COVID-19 crisis:
- Lead by example: You as a business owner/leader/entrepreneur are where you are for lots of reasons and people are looking to you for guidance. Be the example by practicing the recommended and ordered current new normal guidelines — social distancing, the new art of handwashing (20 seconds, and no cheating), protective masks… We all want folks to shop with us, and now more than ever shopping local matters. Find local online resellers for the products you need when you can.
- Ask for assistance: Get educated about the Small Business Administration-backed disaster loans as well as unemployment rules and opportunities by engaging the local community of attorneys, health-care professionals, CPAs, bookkeepers, insurance professionals, bankers, credit unions and information-technology pros. We all have access to business support available through Startup Waco, the Chambers of Commerce (10 in McLennan County), Heart of Texas Workforce Solutions, McLennan Small Business Development Center, United Way, Prosper Waco and the Small Business Administration (whose Paycheck Protection Program is very likely to be replenished).
- Be patient: I heard someone say the other day that this may be the most difficult thing for an entrepreneur to do because by nature they move at a fast pace and don’t have time to waste. However, these are unprecedented times, and the rulebook and guidelines are fluid and sometimes changing from day to day. Likely you will be asked to resubmit information or pressed for additional information, and deadlines will not be met. My advice: Hang in there, stay the course and do whatever you do to calm yourself: yoga, meditate, run, martial arts, read — and then keep going.
- Keep great records: The financial resources offered from recently adopted legislation and other existing resources have requirements that will be reviewed when we get through this situation. If you have a system and have always kept great documentation, then keep doing so. If not, then start now. This is the perfect time to get a process that works for your business. Having easily accessible records of your financials will pay dividends in the future.
- Be kind to yourself: Business is upside-down for a lot of folks. The fear of dealing with the coronavirus spread and loss of work is real. It is also true that in times of great struggle and pressure our senses and abilities are heightened so that we can meet the challenges that exist. So do what you can every day, then stop: Close your office door, kitchen table office, laptop, closet or phone, whatever is now your “work space.” Rest or go for a walk, bike ride, take a virtual exercise class, lift weights, call your mom, siblings, children and live the life that you work so hard for.
There has never been a better time to close down the home kitchen and get some delivery or take-out from that place you have always wanted to try. We are going to get through this. No doubt some things will change in a bad way, but I am confident there will be lessons learned and memories made that when we look back at this current reality, we will find a template and turning point for growing healthy, mobile and creative in commerce. Be well!
