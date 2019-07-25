Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II previously served at the Department of Health and Human Services, first as general counsel (2001–2005), then as deputy secretary (2005-07). During his time as deputy secretary, he was involved in improving the department’s emergency preparedness and response capabilities as well as its global health affairs activities. He helped oversee rollout of the Medicare Part D prescription drug program. He earlier clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.