In a letter to Madison Grant, eugenicist Charles Davenport wrote: “Can we build a wall high enough around this country as to keep out the cheaper races?” Davenport was speaking of Catholics and Eastern Europeans flooding into the nation at the start of the 20th century but wall-building attitudes remain strong today. People see others who are different from them as a dark threat to be feared.
Walls proffer easy solutions to complicated situations. Some of the most memorable walls: the Berlin Wall, the Green Line in Cyprus, Israel’s “security fence” and the Peace Wall in Belfast only intensify conflict, concretizing tensions and institutionalizing fragmentations. I lived for a few years in Northern Ireland and saw first-hand how the consequences of partition led to a reactive climate of fear amongst neighbors. Stagnant divisions grew permanent as bulldozers buried hopes for peace under rubble.
Does a nation need secure borders? Absolutely. But it needs borders that work. In some places, walls are definitely needed; in other geographies they’re woefully ineffective. Many people from Central America try to enter our country because their lives are filled with danger. The United States, as neighbor to these nations, can bolster efforts to alleviate suffering. Many people who do cross the border illegally are women and children fleeing the very violence politicians here at home stoke fears about. Surely they deserve some measure of compassionate assistance.
Christians who follow a Savior who himself became a refugee fleeing his home to avoid violence should see latter-day refugees — legal and illegal — with eyes of love and mercy instead of myopic fear. Many of us, given the same situations, would likely do the exact same thing. Sadly, present arguments about building higher walls between ourselves and Mexico are mostly about political gamesmanship and posturing. They’re not real on-the-ground solutions to complex economic and social dilemmas. That was true when Charles Davenport wrote to Madison Grant back in 1920 about the “cheaper races” and it’s true today. (Grant authored the book “The Passing of the Great Race,” hailed by Hitler as his Bible.)
Let’s be honest: Racists fear the “cheaper races” mixing into their societies, competing with their power and infecting their culture. Yet the Bible — the book so many racists pretend to embrace — reminds us there is but one race, the human race. We share the same planet. What affects our neighbors affects us.
The Great Wall of China offered a medieval solution that ultimately failed. Invaders simply went around, over and under it or bribed guards to gain entry. Most illegal immigrants coming to America fly in to our airports and do not climb over our walls. In fact, blind, unquestioned faith in any wall is an admission of failure and a testament to a lack of social imagination. Walls are built when people see their intimate neighbors as a threat. We need both strong and compassionate border security. But simply building a wall will not change our fundamental, regressive insecurity.
When fear and paranoia are in the air, thick walls are built. Remember how the entire world celebrated the destruction of the Berlin Wall? That’s because the American poet Robert Frost was on target when he penned: “Something there is that doesn’t love a wall.”