As the Texas Legislature gets down to work, this year appears to be more promising. The 86th Legislature has some serious issues to tackle. One issue doesn’t get very much news coverage but really should: Millions of Texans await comprehensive action regarding the Driver Responsibility Program, Chapter 708 of the Texas Transportation Code.
The Driver Responsibility Program assesses surcharges to one’s license based on certain moving violations. These surcharges are not imposed in court but arbitrarily based on conviction. Though the program relies on the court to find its victims, it doesn’t need the say of the court to impose its harsh terms. The surcharge is added separately from any fines or fees in a court and exceeds the maximum limits for criminal penalties under law.
How does this work? Well, DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of greater than .15 percent is a Class A misdemeanor. Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine not to exceed $5,000. The surcharge attached to keep your license valid for this offense is $2,000 per year for three years, making it $6,000 total on top of whatever the court determines to be an appropriate punishment.
And the surcharge doesn’t consider extenuating circumstances as a judge typically will. When the accused goes to court, the Driver Responsibility Program is rarely even mentioned. And if you’re caught driving while your license is suspended as a result of the program, it starts another round of surcharges, only exacerbating the debt and extending the hardship while perpetuating the state’s hold on a citizen regardless of adjudication.
The justification the state uses for this program: Funds paid by motorists are used for trauma care in the state of Texas, even surcharges for offenses that have no impact on trauma care such as driving without a license or insurance. These particular offenses do not contribute to people landing in the ER but unlucky motorists are still held responsible for funding trauma care.
So how much does this trauma fund actually receive from the program? I did some research and only got a full accounting for fiscal year 2015. That year, the program took in only $144 million. Because of a contract with Gila Corp., whose municipal services bureau administers the program, they paid $24 million as part of a five-year, $120 million agreement.
That still leaves $120 million for the trauma fund, right? Wrong! The trauma fund received only $59 million. The remainder went into the general fund and for “administrative costs.” One could reasonably wonder why when administration of the program already cost $24 million. Swamp, anyone?
Many legislators call the program a disaster, citing the fact that more than 50 percent of surcharges go unpaid, simply because it’s too expensive in most cases, so the poor can’t pay. Yet the poor also can’t afford to put their lives on hold, so many end up driving without a valid license to continue their livelihoods. Currently, more than 1.4 million licenses have been suspended as a result of this program. Many lawmakers, citing the program’s excessively punitive nature, demand its repeal. Yet what are they doing to help the citizens currently harmed by the program?
As of this writing, there are four bills relating to the program. While the lawmakers who sponsored these bills claim that the millions already suffering need relief, three of these bills do nothing to relieve those already struggling, only possible future victims.
A class-action lawsuit has been filed through the nonprofit law organization Equal Justice Under Law in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleging the state program violates the Equal Protection Clause of the almighty 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution because it harms the poor, trapping them in a cycle of debt, while the wealthy suffer little.
State Rep. James White of Hillister argues the program should not be addressed by the courts but left to the Legislature to address. Yet it has been left to the Legislature before and nothing came of it. Worse, the Legislature has no obvious intention of relieving those already suffering. With federal action poised, real hope remains for the victims, even if the road ahead is tumultuous and uncertain. But it’s high time our state government is held strictly accountable for its actions, just as it in turn holds millions of Texans accountable.