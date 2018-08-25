If truth is indeed still truth, let’s accept a certain harsh reality about ourselves before it’s too late. Many people attack the free press because they prefer a narrative that suits their sensibilities about politics, society and religion, regardless of whether it always withstands scrutiny. And here’s another truth: Any leader who undermines accountability by elected officials is inherently weak in integrity and should be viewed as a threat to our individual liberties — perhaps not now but surely in the future.
These are the authoritarians and they deserve any stern consequence for treason against liberty.
Many people nearly come to blows these days over the legitimacy of the news media. The question often boils down to the perception that our free press is at war with the government. Unfortunately, this is shaping up to be just that — and We the People must understand the dangers of that and consider who’s actually inciting all this and why.
First, the free press is a constitutional freedom and unique to our nation. The Founders thought it so important they enshrined it in the First Amendment alongside freedom to practice religion without government intrusion or influence; freedom of speech; the right to peaceably assemble and to petition the government. Free press was instituted as a means to ensure the governed retain authority and ensure just governance. It’s important that our press operates without government interference.
Historically, authoritarians have suppressed the news media. They have sought to discredit legitimate sources of information should these be detrimental to their ascension of power or execution of it. A credible news source just naturally threatens any authoritarian because it keeps the veil from obscuring the eyes of the people — a veil that some autocratic leaders want neatly in place to preserve certain beguiling illusions. A reality-based free press keeps people informed about the realities of our world, so long as it remains factual and without bias.
So where does bias come into importance in the daily delivery of news? Simply put, it has no business in such delivery of news, aside from a page such as this specifically set aside for biases and opinions of both the press and the public.
At its worst, ideology seeks to mislead its audience to promote a mentality of “we are right and everyone who disagrees is wrong.” At its best, ideology arranges tried and true facts to make a case for or against something. Sadly, though, more Americans have now become so wholly addicted to ideological sources that they’ve coincidentally become more malicious about even their fellow citizen: If you don’t share my view, you suddenly don’t belong in America. Maybe you even need to be locked up.
In our current climate, the big three cable networks — CNN, Fox News, MSNBC — are less and less actual news sources. They are ideologically driven, usually spinning the news for sensibilities at one end of the political spectrum or the other. In the absence of events which actually merit 24-hour news coverage, these cable news outlets often prove to be mere opinion forums comfortably wrapped in a cocoon that protects the free press. Their programming is often not journalistic in nature. Rather they must sensationalize non-issues and stir up partisan bickering among us.
In a study of 1,185 people, Farleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey determined that viewers who primarily get their news from 24/7 sources are less informed than people who get their information from, say, National Public Radio or more cerebral Sunday morning shows exclusively. And, sadly, Fox News viewers, on average, fared worse in being accurately informed than viewers who had no particular preference or watch no news at all.
The war on a free press is the result of people not agreeing with or disliking the information being disseminated because it may not complement or bolster their own views of the complicated world around them. In the final analysis, I feel the more just cause is siding with the Constitution’s protection of the press. Whether or not you agree with the information put out is inconsequential. A free press is not meant to cater to people’s delicate sensibilities, it’s meant to maintain an important check on government — local, state and federal. And while you may bristle when journalistic scrutiny is applied to a favorite political figure or principle or belief, the questions raised by such coverage justify at least a little self-reflection if we have any humility at all.
“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” This phrase so boldly captures the purpose behind our Constitution’s crafting. Though the Declaration of Independence is not established law, it is important that we note that its principles are what guided our nation’s overall structure in the Constitution. The press was an important part of our founding. It must not be taken lightly or for granted, as it helped patriots drum up support among the colonies. And later, through columns by Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, newspapers helped sell liberated Americans on the merit of the Constitution. And, yes, the Anti-Federalists sounded off as well.
I am no journalist. My columns on this singular page are not meant to report on anything. I write for the purpose of informing people of my views and to possibly educate readers of our nation and history. I write what I write because the Constitution protects it, and we should remember that the press does us favors by allowing each of us to utilize our freedom of speech on a more public stage. Please, thank the press, and thank writers everywhere, and remember the sacrifices of so many wars to protect so unique a freedom.