Justice: seven of the heaviest letters in the English language. So many times we think of justice and punishment in the same line of thought. Are they, however, one and the same? Well, yes and no.
Who determines how justice should be dealt? Is it a judge, jury, attorney or the public at large? It’s actually all but the attorneys. They have unique jobs. Prosecutors are charged with seeking the most just outcome possible. Defense attorneys are charged with protecting the accused to the best of their abilities. Unfortunately, some prosecutors would rather just seek an easy victory, even if less than just. And some defense attorneys will defend you based only on how much money you have, equating your wealth to whether you’ll walk free, regardless of guilt or innocence.
In the nationally explosive case of Jacob Walter Anderson and the plea deal granted him last week, justice clearly was not pursued. McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna even admitted his office went for the easy win rather than risking a jury trial which could go either way. Prosecutors also acknowledged there was no evidence of the alleged rape victim’s drink being spiked at the party. How that negates a rape allegation is beyond my comprehension. I have rarely heard of a rape case in which the alleged victim tied her entire accusation to the sole factor of being incapacitated unwillingly. More often than not, it centers on whether a rape occurred.
So here’s a news flash for any prospective DAs: Toxicology doesn’t determine that a rape didn’t occur. However, if this victim’s legal blood/alcohol limit was excessive upon arriving at a Phi Delta Theta fraternity party in 2016, as Anderson’s lawyers say witnesses can confirm, then consent was not there anyway per Texas law.
Further, Anderson’s lawyers referenced witnesses who said the victim was drunk when she got to the party and was hanging all over Anderson. Well, I sincerely hope the witness list for the defense to corroborate that story is more than just frat brothers. Otherwise, credibility goes out the window. What of other party-goers who weren’t affiliated with the now-suspended fraternity? What do they say? Did they say she cozied up to the accused immediately upon arrival? I fear we’ll never know.
For 23-year-old Jacob Anderson, there’s good news and bad news. The good news is he’s now famous. His face has been burned into the minds of many throughout the world. The bad news is he’s also infamous. And infamy will not bring him the kind of notoriety of outlaws of the Old West; instead, he’ll likely be the antagonist in a made-for-TV Lifetime movie — and they’re not likely to change his name. So there’s that. I’m willing to gamble he may have a future employer whose wife stays at home and watches those kinds of movies and will pick him out of the crowd at the company picnic after she Googles the movie details and learns more from the Wikipedia page about him.
To the District Attorney’s Office: Shame on you. You offer to let someone go free without even giving the young woman her day in court, then you don’t even bother to send a representative to court during sentencing. My bet is you neglected to show up at court for approval of the controversial sentencing on Dec. 10 out of pure cowardice. You couldn’t bear to see the impact of your work on the young lady whom you basically called a liar.
To State District Judge Ralph Strother: After so many years on the bench, why did you fail to be as stern with Jacob Anderson as our local courts were with Tevin Elliott and Sam Ukwuachu? What happened to the civil servant dedicated to finding justice? What of the evidence presented to the grand jury in May 2016 that led to Anderson’s indictment on four counts of sexual assault? Why did you decide this wasn’t enough to proceed to a trial? I sincerely doubt you had enough evidence to introduce serious doubt into the account of a young woman so clearly traumatized. The down side is that “confidentiality” of probation department and prosecutorial findings will neatly exonerate your court of any real accountability. Then again, it may also contribute to further erosion of public trust in our legal system, including the courts — a situation we see with both state and federal courts.
To the young victim hurt by this charade: Please do not let this travesty stop you from trusting people. Do not let it discourage you from finding love. Do not let it harm those you choose to love, be they friends or family. Pray for strength and happiness, and let your heart guide you in the right direction. Pray for healing and direction. And pray in gratitude for the good people who have been by your side and helped you through all this. You will heal, you will grow stronger and you will find the only thing that matters is those who have stuck with you, not those who violated your being, challenged your virtue and shattered your trust.
My final question is one I have pondered ever since the recommended plea agreement between Jacob Anderson and the district attorney’s office was reported in October: If the DA truly believes Anderson has done so little wrong — the only real justification for not seeking anything more than a slap on the wrist — why then even seek a conviction at all? Was it the best political recourse? Does this DA truly believe justice demands that every case that comes across his desk should secure a conviction of some kind? That is not what justice demands. Justice demands an accounting of the truth in an open court of law.
Justice — specifically justice for this young woman — may have been denied by a legal system that should have championed her more, but she will witness atonement in real life as society judges Jacob Anderson, prosecutors Abel Reyna and Hilary Laborde and Judge Ralph Strother. Justice will be swift and it will be just.