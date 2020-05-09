To my seniors and all others who have had plans change because of the pandemic: Smile and make the best of it. Find something good about what is going on.
I’m not going to blow smoke up your shirt and tell you everything will be OK, because we know this really sucks. I’m not going to say, “We are all in this together,” even though we are. What I am going to say is that sometimes the best memories are made when plans have been changed.
I’m really sorry that the University High School seniors weren’t able to finish their soccer season for their beloved Coach Mike Chapman who passed earlier in the year. The season was dedicated to him and the players were hoping to have a winning season in his honor. Well, that got cut short. There are the senior baseball and softball players who just knew this would be their year. Hopes of state playoffs and even college scouting went down the drain. Basketball and track were cut short also. And no walking the halls of school one last time. You didn’t realize that you were going to miss school, did you? No receiving invitations and caps and gowns at school and having a couple of the students coming to class in their graduation robes because they were just “trying them on for size.” This has really hurt you. I know it did. It hurts the rest of us to see the pain you are encountering.
But, really, cherish this time and make some memories out of it.
So there won’t be a prom. So who said you can’t still dress up, get together and take your pictures at the Suspension Bridge after all this shelter-in-place has been completely lifted (and remember the mayor, county judge and governor still strongly recommend social distancing)? You can still go out to eat and maybe still go to a dance somewhere once the pandemic is quelled. No one says you have to have a fancy place to have a dance. Of course, you would have liked to have had the party you were envisioning for the past couple of years, but now just do the best you can and enjoy yourself.
No Senior Skip Day? Don’t you get together with your friends anyway? At least now you won’t be breaking school rules. Get together and picnic with classmates when this is over.
No awards assemblies? It would have been nice to have had that trophy on your shelf, but in the long run it would probably just catch dust and eventually something else would replace it, dispatching it to the attic. As Mr. Miyagi of the old “Karate Kid” movies would say, “You don’t need a black belt to tell you that you are good.”
No graduation ceremony? Most schools are going to plan something for graduation. I heard about one mother who promised her daughter that she would “walk” even if it meant merely walking across the kitchen floor to get her diploma. Guys, make a memory, celebrate your achievement. Life is going to hand you disappointments and lemons. Make memories and lemonade of it. You can have your celebrations on your own terms.
Remember, too, that you are now a part of history. This is as big as the Great Depression you have studied about. This is as big as 9/11 which in all reality might have caused the baby boom you were born in. Whenever your grandchildren read about this in history books, you can tell them all about your experiences and how the Class of 2020 was super special because of all the “can’ts” that you had to deal with that you made into “cans.” As I heard on a TV show the other night, “Don’t waste your time wishing things were different. Make the most out of the way things are.”
Come on, guys, heads up and put smiles on your faces and do the best you can. Just remember to take pictures. Love you guys and miss you.
