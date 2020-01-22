I don’t even know where to start. It is such a dark time here at University High School. We have lost a wonderful man. We have lost a coach, a teacher, a mentor. We have lost someone who truly bled purple. Although he didn’t father any children, he was a father to many. The purple and white colors of University High School aren’t as bright today as they were yesterday. Yesterday, we had Coach Mike Chapman. Today, heaven has him. Heaven is better for it, but we are hurting here.
Coach Chapman was named the Super Centex Boys Soccer Coach of the Decade this past August. Although many coaches could have received the honor, Coach Chapman really deserved it. He held his soccer athletes to a higher level not only on the field but also in humanitarian pursuits. He was a shy, simple man who called thousands of kids his own because he touched their lives as they touched his.
A little history about this gentleman will tell you that Coach Chapman didn’t aspire to be a coach. Heck, he didn’t even start out to be a teacher. He graduated from Midway High School before he went to Baylor University where he studied radio and TV. According to his brother Kyle, he worked at KCEN-TV upon graduation from Baylor, but a couple of years later he went back to Baylor to pursue a degree in education. Coach was hired by Waco Independent School District to teach at University High School to start the 1993-94 school year. He never reconsidered. We’ve been lucky that he stayed here.
When I was hired by Waco ISD to be a mid-year replacement teacher at University High, the second person I met on campus as an official teacher was Coach Chapman. He was with my department head, Michael Alford. Mr. Alford was expounding on Coach Chapman’s credits, telling me that he was head coach of our fledgling soccer team. He organized the team a couple of years before and the program was beginning to take root.
In 2013, Coach Chapman led his soccer team to a perfect 33-0-0 season. They won state that year, but instead of taking all the glory for themselves, they dedicated the state playoff game to all their friends from West, Texas, where a chemical explosion claimed 15 precious lives and significantly destroyed homes and infrastructure. This must have started some kind of ball rolling for West because a year after University High won state for West, West wound up at the state baseball tournament as a competitor. The next year, West won state in the baseball tournament. The year following that, West won state in track, another baseball state championship and a state softball championship.
If you were a member of Coach Chapman’s soccer team, you were on your way to learning what it means to be a volunteering adult. He took his teams to Kidsville at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center on Halloween where his team members greeted young patients and ensured each child had a treat. For Thanksgiving, his players helped KWTX-TV’s Food for Family drive. The unique thing about this is that his players were never featured on the news broadcast that day as other organizations were. That’s because they were working behind the scenes away from the lights and cameras. On Thanksgiving Day, his players delivered Meals on Wheels to local shut-ins instead of spending the entire day with their families. They recently visited Kidsville again for Christmas.
When tragedy struck our local youth, Coach Chapman was often the first person students called. He has gotten up in the middle of the night to comfort our young men and women as they mourned the sudden loss of a friend, whether through an accident or, in one case, gunfire.
Several years ago, when Coach Chapman’s soccer team was new, he heard that one of his players had fathered a child and, tragically, the baby died. The young couple was devastated and the young man confided that they couldn’t even afford a tombstone for their child. Coach Chapman “passed the bucket” throughout the school and our small change was given to the young father so he and the mother could purchase a tombstone.
Coach Chapman was known to take students who appeared to be going down the wrong path and helped them get jobs, thus leaving a world of drug abuse and all it entails. He made men and women of boys and girls.
His generosity doesn’t end there. I remember going to a soccer banquet where Coach Chapman had a special little guest. It was a young man who had been to one of his Soccer Buddies Camp. Word got to Coach Chapman that this young man was fighting cancer and didn’t have the strength to go out and do a lot of things. Instead this young man was confined to his bed, resting and overcoming the effects of chemo. Coach Chapman got enough money together to surprise the young man with a big TV, PlayStation and video games. I don’t know who was more emotional at the presentation, Coach Chapman or the young man’s parents.
About 11 years ago, Coach Chapman and our JROTC teacher, 1st Sgt. Leonard Montelongo, came up with a “Make A Wish Come True” program. Through this, students from University High School, Bell’s Hill, Kendrick, South Waco, Alta Vista and Cesar Chavez submit essays to the soccer and JROTC programs. Students write on the theme, “If I had $100 for Christmas, what would I buy and why?” Representatives from our JROTC and soccer programs read these essays and strive to grant as many of the wishes as they can. People, and even students, donate $100 or more to this program. Students from the area schools are given huge bags of wrapped gifts just as they had wished. When the program began, 24 wishes were granted. Last year 300 wishes were granted.
Coach Chapman and Sgt. Montelongo liked sharing some of these heart-wrenching essays with us at University High. As Coach Chapman would read these letters aloud, he became overwhelmed with emotion. These were children asking for no more than a coat for a little brother or sister or for dishes so the family would have plates to eat from.
Rusty Garrett, former head weatherman of KWTX, told me that he had the pleasure of working with the coach during the Toys for Tots drive: “His awesome generosity to bring members of his sports team each year to volunteer by packing up donated toys is a cherished memory. He is so worthy of this honor [Soccer Coach of the Decade] and I am proud to pass on my sincerest congratulations. He is a wonderful role model and mentor to the young people lucky enough to be in his presence.”
We need more Mike Chapmans in the world. We need more givers than takers. Coach Chapman isn’t just a Super Centex Boys Soccer Coach of the Decade. To many young men and women here at University, he is a father figure. To some of the children in South Waco, he is Santa Claus. To me, he is a friend and colleague. To University High School, he is an inspiration. Here at University, our mantra is “Love, Serve and Care.” Coach Chapman did all of these every day. God bless you, Coach. We will sorely miss you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.