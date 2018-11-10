Nearly a year has passed since his death, but on Dec. 2, 2017, we buried another World War II hero. I know that you didn’t hear about it. It didn’t make much news, but this man, my Uncle Alphons Urbanovsky, 95, was a member of the Greatest Generation. He did what he had to do and didn’t ask for a handout or sympathy. He proudly served his country and worked to provide for himself, his family and his community.
Many words describe Uncle Alphons. One is farmer. He grew up on a small farm near Abbott back when Abbott boasted of grocery stores, a doctor and several active churches.
As the oldest child, and only son, he helped his parents and three younger sisters grow and pick cotton and assisted in the local beef clubs. He butchered hogs and grew tobacco. Later, after he married, he ran his own farm in Aquilla. He was one of the first farmers in the region to grow sunflowers for their seed and oil so I guess another description of him is risk-taker.
And when America entered World War II, he joined the Army Air Corps, making him a soldier. He was sent to the European Theater as an airplane mechanic. His family couldn’t tell where he actually was at the time because his letters home had been inspected and parts were cut for security reasons. Although he never flew an airplane, he made sure aircraft were ready to take to the air when needed. His job was to repair any bullet holes that appeared in aircraft after a mission. More than once, he had to scrape what was left of his buddies off a cockpit window. No one should ever have to deal with that, yet he never complained. And later he never said he was owed something by our country.
Uncle Alphons was an inventor. After the war and into the 1950s, he discovered he didn’t enjoy all the dust and dirt that came with harvesting maize, so in his spare time he invented a little box-type enclosure that he attached to his tractor. This box was designed to keep the itchy dust off him. Since this enclosure was hot during the summer, he attached a little air conditioner that was somehow hooked up to the tractor. In short, he invented the first air-conditioned tractor cab. When word got out that a man from Aquilla, Texas, had invented an air-conditioned tractor cab, local newspapers ran the story. As a result, Uncle Alphons was visited by neighbors wanting a ride in air conditioning. Not only did neighbors come but tractor-manufacturing engineers visited and took notes on his invention. Uncle Alphons didn’t patent his new discovery, but as a result of his invention, farmers across the nation can now bring food to your table in a much more comfortable atmosphere than before. And he never complained about the tractor-manufacturing industry using his idea to make millions of dollars and his not receiving anything for it — not even recognition for the idea.
Uncle Alphons was a collector. He and his seven children were always collecting stranded baby animals and nursing them to health. I remember in particular a fox, a snapping turtle and a skunk that never sprayed anyone. He also collected rattlesnakes, though not to keep. He and his sons created live traps and trapped rattlesnakes that would find their way into his hay barn. I don’t know what he did with them afterward — I was too terrified of snakes to even ask — but he and my cousins always said snakes were good for the environment.
One night he caught a rattlesnake and had it in a cage in his barn. He provoked the snake just enough that it spit out its poison. Uncle Alphons was showing us how far a rattlesnake can spit its poison, reiterating how dangerous they are. We were engrossed watching this snake. He then said he had to get something out of his office that he had in the barn. Above the office door was a snake skin stretched out on a board. The rattles were still attached to the skin. When he turned on the lights to his office, there was another button that he pressed. This made the rattles on the snake skin shake.
Did I tell you my uncle was a jokester also? He would laugh so hard at visitors who shrieked because of a dead rattler that still had active rattles.
This man was a provider to seven children. He not only farmed and came up with little inventions but provided the means for all seven children to go to various colleges and trade schools. His children became airplane pilots, nurses, welders, farmers and teachers. He never asked for help with this. He just did it.
Uncle Alphons was also an explosion survivor. He was watching the fire at the West fertilizer plant from the porch of the rest home where by 2013 he resided when the deadly ammonium nitrate blast went off, destroying more than a hundred homes, schools as well as the rest home. He said everything went black. When his wheelchair wouldn’t move, he stood up and apparently broke through the roof that had landed on him. He wound up being among the first casualties taken to the hospital. All through the night, my cousins searched the various local hospitals for his name but couldn’t find him registered anywhere. Finally, on their second or third trip to Hillcrest in Waco, a nurse told them of an old gentleman who had come to the hospital right after the blast — and, as soon as the other ambulances arrived from West, got off his gurney and started visiting with the rest home patients coming in. In many cases, he helped identify dazed victims for hospital personnel. Well, it was 90-year-old Uncle Alphons. When those first ambulances came to Hillcrest, he started visiting with incoming patients and identifying them before he himself was registered and treated.
He was finally treated. He stayed in the hospital several days due to his own injuries from the blast. He never asked for anything beyond a few personal belongings that were retrieved from the rest home.
He was a music lover. Uncle Alphons couldn’t read music but played the accordion by ear. He would volunteer with the little polka band that played at the West Rest Haven nursing home before he became a resident there. He also volunteered to play the accordion under the cultural tent at Westfest at summer’s end. Many times he tried to get me to bring my brother’s accordion and play with him, but I never got the chance because of all the other things I used to do at Westfest. Although his picture was taken and used for a Westfest brochure, he never asked for anything from Westfest or the rest home in return. He just enjoyed visiting with people there and sharing his love for Czech music.
Uncle Alphons was an American. He was proud of the country he served. He sent two of his sons to the Vietnam War. Thankfully, both came home. At the cemetery, when the flag that covered my uncle was folded and given to the son who flew the airplanes that his dad never did, I thought about how I could honor my uncle and all those who have served our country. As a classroom teacher, I get frustrated with the child who refuses to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance. The excuses are numerous. “I’m tired” or “I don’t pledge to the flag of a country that oppresses people” or “I don’t believe in the pledge” or “My parents don’t pledge allegiance.”
I don’t know how to remedy this or if I even can. However, I am committed to making sure my students realize there was a generation who had nothing, yet made everything of it. They didn’t complain. Their heroes were the common man and not some overpaid athlete or entertainer. They didn’t take fancy vacations or have fancy weddings or huge houses, but they were happy with what they had. Maybe, just maybe, I can move one student into being proud of living here, one student who doesn’t ask for much. I don’t know, but in order to thank and honor the Greatest Generation, I’m going try.