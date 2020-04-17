A weather system speeding diagonally across Texas one Friday two weeks ago caught me off-guard as I headed home to Arkansas from Austin. Leaving the apartment where I now live part-time, it was 70 degrees with moderate rain, and I was appropriately dressed in shorts and a T-shirt. Barely 40 minutes north near Salado, the temperature dropped to 45. Luckily, I had tossed a jacket in the back of the vehicle on my last trip and I put it on at my hamburger stop at the Health Camp which I have on speed dial. I order while passing by Lorena; my burger and fries are ready upon arrival at the Circle. Shivering in the wind at the take-out window, I was the typical Southerner caught between seasons: shorts, tennis shoes, no socks and a hooded jacket.
I continued through a glum downtown Dallas. Looming office towers along an unusually desolate Woodall Rodgers Freeway were shrouded in low clouds. The Reunion Tower light ball was dark. My traveling companion, little poodle/papillon Daisy, always stirs from her back-seat basket as we loop around downtown connecting from I-35 to Central Expressway. She surveys the big city lights and then returns to her blanket once past Mockingbird Lane. But today she remained still, sensing that there was nothing to see this trip, as if the roadways foretold the end of days: a silent city and nothing quite right.
Oddly, coming to mind was the rural interstate scene opening Walker Percy’s 1971 novel “Love in the Ruins: The Adventures of a Bad Catholic at a Time Near the End of the World.” The protagonist pondered his strife-filled environs.
* * *
“Now in these dread latter days of the old violent beloved U.S.A. and of the Christ-forgetting Christ-haunted death-dealing Western world I came to myself in a grove of young pines and the question came to me: has it happened at last?
Two more hours should tell the story. One way or the other. Either I am right and a catastrophe will occur, or it won’t and I’m crazy. In either case the outlook is not so good.
Here I sit, in any case, against a young pine, broken out in hives and waiting for the end of the world. Safe here for the moment though, flanks protected by a rise of ground on the left and an approach ramp on the right. The carbine lies across my lap…
Undoubtedly something is about to happen.
Or is it that something has stopped happening?”
* * *
Clearly something has stopped happening in Dallas, I thought. And well beyond.
Percy had projected that if the U.S. political and civil unrest continued its late 20th-century trajectory, society would disintegrate. Yet we survive still, 50 years later. The whole of the American peoples exceeds the sum of its partisan politicians.
Hours later I had passed through Oklahoma and climbed Interstate 49 towards home. I spilled into dense fog at the northern mouth of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel through the Boston Mountains, proceeded with caution and arrived in Bentonville just before midnight as Siri had promised.
Next morning, I waved to cheery, watchful neighbors doing spring yardwork in the chill while keeping prescribed distances. Further strangeness: Overnight temperatures had dipped near freezing this Palm Sunday weekend. Had the COVID-19 pandemic infected the climate as well?
With Texas trips to and fro in recent months, scant provisions at the Ozark homestead required a run to Walmart. I put on my mask and headed to Store #100, a flagship location of a sort but otherwise a typical supercenter directly across Walton Boulevard from the retailer’s world headquarters. Only one entrance was open with a cordoned queue as if for a Disneyland E-ticket ride; an associate with a mini-pad metered ingress and egress.
Inside shoppers kept their distances, like video-game characters in defensive bubbles. I imagined myself a good Methodist shopping at a time near the end of the world. I found milk, a dozen eggs and pallet stacks of Charmin toilet paper which I didn’t need for bathrooms in Bentonville but grabbed anyway for Texas.
Departing self-check-out, I asked the young man monitoring the entrance how things progressed this first day of controlled access. No problem. The maximum occupancy here is 857 (or at least that’s what I understood through my muffled hearing aids behind the mask elastic). He said not half that had been reached any time thus far.
Limiting crowds at Walmart! Could Sam Walton be spinning in his grave? I decided to see for myself. In distance across the boulevard from the store is Bentonville’s City Cemetery where Waltons and Talleys alike are laid to rest. Moments later I entered the cemetery lane shared by Sam and Helen Walton, their son John and, more importantly, my wife Linda and daughter Emily.
Sam was still at peace, no furrowed turf around the headstone, only breeze-caressed purple and gold pansies. But from the car window I saw a phenomenon I’d never noticed before when passing to my own family graves. Dozens of random nickels, dimes and pennies were placed with some care along and on top of the grave curbing. One “Hot Wheels” version of Sam’s famous Ford pickup truck had a quarter as cargo. What did these tokens mean? Are they from devotees thanking Mr. Sam for making them rich when they bought WMT 40 years ago? Is there gratitude for a successful career path in the big corporation that started as a shelf-stocker? Perhaps the flipside: Walmart stores have taken my last dimes over the years, so here are my last pennies? Or from the Bernie Sanders camp: These piddling amounts represent what you pay your employees.
I continued to the end of the lane and prayed silently by the gravesites of Linda and Emily, a visit with special meaning this week before Easter.
At home over milk and cereal, I pondered the pandemic. Though thousands are gravely ill and dying, we survivors are not yet anarchists battling among shortages and confusion. Thank God.
We still have “love” but no “ruins.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.