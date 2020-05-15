Last week I became a septuagenarian. If it appears as if I’ve joined a religious cult or a dramatic arts society, it was just another birthday that quietly crossed into my seventh decade.
I spent the evening quarantine binge-watching “Bosch” whodunit installments on Amazon Prime while enjoying a pint … of birthday cake ice cream, a peace-filled prescriptive. Any folderol on birthdays for me faded as children arrived. My calendar pages fleetly flipped by as in a classic film noir time-passage segue while the kids took precedence. As it should be.
I shut off the TV. Silence. Words of poet Maya Angelou eased into my mind: “Listen to yourself and in that quietude, you might hear the voice of God.”
In my experience, quietude can become nostalgia that may cross the thin divide into downright melancholy. I chose the latter and listened for the voice of God. He spoke, in a sense, as some happier times, and others bittersweet, arose from birthdays of my youth.
The earliest memory of a birthday was my fifth, with a cake (made from scratch of course, the only way Evelyn Talley knew how to bake) topped with frothy seven-minute frosting, a thing among mid-century modern homemaking and one which Mother had mastered. Plastic cowboys and Indians raced around a bonfire of five candles. Present day if candles matched my years, the bonfire would be no metaphor. The politically incorrect, cowboy cake-topper scene surely arose from watching too much Davy Crockett and Roy Rogers on WDSU, the only New Orleans TV station strong enough to reach us in our woods. In fact, back then it was the only station in New Orleans. Yeah, I’m that old.
My favorite program was not an oat-burner, though, but “Miss Frances’ Ding Dong School” on NBC each morning after the Today Show and before the soap operas. My pre-school education, 30 minutes at a time, was top notch: TV teacher Frances Horwich held a PhD in education from Northwestern University. Thusly, fully prepared was I to compete with the “city” kids in elementary school when we moved into town a few years later. And millennials think distance learning is a new thing.
By my 13th birthday I had found my footing in school, community, church and little theater in the only hometown I ever knew, Covington, La. I played the kid brother in Eugene O’Neill’s “Ah, Wilderness” in a converted barn in a pine forest outside town. As O’Neill plays go it is a family sitcom compared to the darkness of, say, “Long Day’s Journey into Night.”
Perhaps if theater education icon of last century and former Baylor University dramatic arts chair Paul Baker had produced “Ah, Wilderness” in 1963 instead of “Long Day’s,” the conflict with Southern Baptist propriety versus creative expression would have been avoided. He possibly would have retired in Waco with emeritus status.
Nevertheless, the older brother in my tamer O’Neill play did visit a bar where prostitutes plied their trade in the back parlor. My Baptist deacon father had an issue with that scene, but then one of the whores was played by my eighth-grade English teacher. Such was my eclectic hometown populated with farmers, merchants, Delta Air Lines pilots, geologists, artists and novelists. Opening night was my first evening as a teenager. Mother surprised us backstage after curtain call with a cake, and as the candles were lit, I declared my independence from the childhood nickname “Teddy” and thenceforth would be a teenager and “Ted.” Still in make-up and costume, the cast (all adults save me) offered a boisterous chorus of “Happy Birthday” and toasts with Old Crow and Dixie Beer. Maybe Daddy’s concerns were justified.
Senior prom night coincided with my 18th birthday. Before I departed to pick up my date, my parents gave me a gold Gruen 17-jewel wrist watch, a real grown-up timepiece and a cool accessory for my tuxedo. And they allowed me Mother’s humongous Oldsmobile as transport for the milestone event. The scene with my parents was fitting as high school days neared their end, as if captured by Marty Robbins or Don McLean lyrics. But my jacket was cerulean blue, not white with a pink carnation. Nor was there a pick-up truck involved. No, it was only in my freshman year that I was relegated to drive our feed store Falcon Ranchero, festooned with Purina red and white checkers and the family name in three-inch bold type on the doors, for social occasions.
In my sophomore year at Baylor, my 20th birthday was overshadowed by the Kent State University massacre on May 4, 1970. I don’t recall a cake or cheerfulness at all. Sorrow and disbelief spread across campuses nationwide as news spread of four Vietnam War protesters killed by Ohio National Guardsmen. We wondered how the grown-ups could have done this to us. In that, many boomers lack patience with millennials now demanding campus safe zones for protection from bothersome speech. A dose of reality: In 1970 we feared potential bullets and tear gas, not off-putting ideas.
My parents lived to their early nineties. Each had a parent living mere weeks shy of 100. With these genes, I may be here for many more birthdays. So, youngsters, I promise not to yell “Snowflakes, get off my lawn!” if you won’t dismiss me with an “Ok, boomer” eye roll.
For now, I’ll imagine future birthdays over my leftover birthday cake ice cream — a perfect accompaniment for quietude and putting aside the past.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.