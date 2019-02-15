A dozen Methodists from Bentonville, Arkansas, disembarked al fresco at the Cartagena, Colombia airport one sunny Saturday afternoon last month. Leaving the narrow confines of a stretched Delta 737 inbound from Atlanta, I was the first in the group to descend the open staircase and to feel the airiness and warmth of historic New World seashores.
I momentarily expected television’s “Fantasy Island” character Tattoo to greet us with “Da plane, da plane!” because of old-style steps leading down to the tarmac. But it was practical. Why cram passengers through a metal chorizo stuffer — a jetway requiring air-conditioning — when Cartagena is balmy and breezy?
Inside, customs was indeed a breeze. Approaching the lengthening queues, a guard called to me: “Señor, señor.” How quaint. He was addressing me as “Sir” in Spanish. I nodded. With an outstretched arm he directed me to the shortest line where I discovered he’d actually been speaking English — I was at the window for “Senior” citizens.
Our group traveled as missionaries of sorts, visiting a neighborhood refuge for children living in the poorest part of this port city of a million souls. With us were 200 pairs of children’s shoes donated by a Northwest Arkansas shoe distributor. We would practice a ritual, “Samaritan’s Feet,” which had been set out several times before by the church back home in Bentonville. Participants’ feet, usually those of children, are washed by laity, the story of Jesus doing the same for his disciples on the night of the Last Supper is shared, and then prayer and new shoes are offered as a gift and remembrance.
This was new ground for me literally and figuratively. I’d never been on a mission trip before nor had I ever set foot in South America. In preparation, I dusted off my Spanish learned at Baylor University in the venerable Carroll Science Hall, a structure seemingly as ancient and as sturdy as the famous Walled City of Cartagena.
At the children’s mission, El Refugio de los Niños, we spent most of the week in foot-washing mode, ministering to the 150 or so children who visit daily before or after their split-scheduled school sessions. Divided into four teams, we alternated tasks: while one washed feet and prayed with a child, another provided the wash basin and then removed it to the utility sink to refresh for the next. A third was the shoe-runner, measuring the child’s newly-cleaned feet and retrieving a pair of new Crocs from the mission office where they were arrayed. I did all three tasks at one time or another, each one being meaningful. Sharing the message of Jesus’ love, service and sacrifice, as exemplified by taking such a lowly position as foot-washer, was heart-warming to me. Heart-rending, though, were things for which some children asked to pray over: an alcoholic parent, a family member in prison or otherwise absent, a wish to concentrate on school work amid discord in the household.
Fourteen-year-old Jaidar (pronounced somewhat like “Hi there!”) was the one with whom I most easily connected. After his feet were washed, a bright smile came across his dark bronze face as I fitted his adolescent feet with new shoes. He could speak no English. I stumbled with my second semester Spanish. Yet we needed few words at that moment but for those spoken by the young translator nearby.
Two days later our group visited the children’s barrio of cinderblock houses and wooden shacks perched on rocky, inclined trails approachable only on foot, motorcycle or burro. At the highest point in the neighborhood was a plateau serving as a rudimentary soccer field. My friend Jaidar saw me. Breaking away from amigos on the field, he approached, again with that big smile and again with few words. We shook hands. I spoke in his language, saying how good it was to see him again. He pointed to his new shoes. The young man from Colombia and the old man from Arkansas beamed in a photo snapped by a Methodist companion. He bade “Adios” and then bounded back to the game. I choked up a bit. And it wasn’t from the dusty soccer field.
On the flight home, in the relative comfort of oft-maligned basic economy class, I had much to mull over regarding eight days spent in Cartagena. I’m glad I went. I feel privileged to have served God, church and children in such a tactile way. I hope to make such a journey again. I’m thankful for blessings and resources that paved and paid the way there.
There’s only one regret: I wish I’d have done this many years ago, long before being relegated to the “Senior Señor” passport line.