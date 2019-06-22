Summer comes again to Waco. It’s hot and getting hotter. Little children go to one of several splash pads in public parks and enjoy the cooling spray of water. I’m glad for them. Thank you, City of Waco, for providing this refreshing recreation for toddlers. We once took our grandchildren to these when they were small, but now they’re too big and too old for that outdoor respite from summer heat.
Now, when they come to visit us in the summer, we drive all the way to Cleburne for them to enjoy what we enjoyed as children and teenagers where we lived “up north” — a real public swimming pool. Why? Why does Waco still not have what most cities its size, even smaller ones like Cleburne, have for youth come summer?
As teenagers, my wife (to be later) and I lived in a city in the Upper Midwest similar in size to Waco. Our city had three very nice public swimming pools. Guess what? It still does. And that in the frozen northland where the pools are open only a few months each year. We looked forward to many things about summer (including no snow to shovel!). One joy was joining friends for a few hours at a public swimming pool at least once a week if not more often.
When we moved to Waco in 1999 we assured our then-teenager daughter, who loved the public swimming pool near us in Minnesota, that there was one near our new home in the Lake Air Estates neighborhood. Then, just as we moved, it closed. Eventually the city closed every public swimming pool and turned over its water park on Lake Shore Drive to a private company that expanded it and charges $20. The company promised, very publicly, to give out free tickets, especially to inner-city kids who couldn’t afford the fee. I recently e-mailed the company asking how many they give out now. I received no reply.
Now, when our grandchildren come in the summer, we drive them up to Cleburne, offering a magnificent public swimming pool including a lazy river and other special features. Why must we go so far to enjoy with our grandchildren what Waco surely ought to have?
When I inquired about the closing of the last public swimming pool in Waco I was told they were not well used and too expensive to keep up. I was talking about my dismay over the closing to a friend who once worked close to the center of city government. He told me a reason, if not the reason, why there is no public swimming pool in Waco is that white citizens don’t want their youth swimming with youths of other races. I would like very much not to believe that.
People may think my complaining about the lack of affordable public outdoors swimming is eccentric whining. Think whatever you want, but I will say, as a Christian ethicist, that the closing of all public outdoor swimming pools was a travesty. And the continuing lack of affordable outdoor swimming in Waco is an injustice, especially to the young among us. The underlying issue: quality of life in our city.
If not the city, then some wealthy celebrity (or non-celebrity) ought to step up and provide such a traditional, standard summer-cooling recreation for children and youth who are too old and too big for the splash pads. Older kids need a place to cool off outside, meet with friends, play and have fun — just as we had when my wife and I were teenagers.
Some will say they know of cities Waco-size that do not have public swimming pools. Sure, but they too are wrong. I have surveyed many Texas towns and cities and found public swimming pools to be quite common and well-used. For crying out loud, little Glen Rose, Texas, has a fabulous public swimming pool. I don’t know if it’s owned by the city, but if not it’s still there, well-used and cheap. Again, I ask, why no such in Waco? I do not believe the reasons I have been given. I can only conclude the city and/or its wealthy residents don’t care about the enjoyment of the city’s young in our hellish summer heat.
Yes, bigger injustices exist in the world, but I can do little about them. Obviously, however, most Wacoans don’t see what I see — that the lack of an affordable, outdoor, public swimming pool cheats our city’s youth and ranks as a big negative in our city’s quality of life. Most youths cannot or will not be taken to Cleburne or Glen Rose or West to swim in the cool waters. And many, if not most, cannot afford the water park on Lake Shore Drive.