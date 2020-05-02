Anyone watching weekly press briefings featuring Dr. Jackson Griggs, speaking for Waco’s medical community, must glean one thing above all else: As he highlights research indicating SARS-CoV-2 is far more contagious than earlier thought; as he dispatches once and for all those who recklessly dismiss COVID-19 as no more consequential than the flu (the comparisons of which Dr. Griggs accurately dismisses as “squirrelly”); as he acknowledges the disturbing fallibility of both nasal-swab test kits (complete with false negatives) and antibody-testing (complete with false positives), it must be abundantly clear that new, sometimes confounding revelations are coming to light daily as society and science struggle to combat this novel coronavirus about which we collectively know very little. And as he stressed last week: “Please be critical readers of social media.”
And so, a few deeper insights into what we’re presently seeing on the front lines:
The Good: With some exceptions (in other words, some of the New England states and some counties in southern Georgia), there does seem to be some leveling off and even some decline in infection rates of the novel coronavirus in much of the United States, allowing many states to initiate slow relaxing of some of the restrictions, hopefully guided by facts and not political pressure.
And like my parents and grandparents who came out of the Great Depression of the 1930s, there will, hopefully, be some things that none of us will ever again take for granted.
The Bad: Most of the country continues to have limited testing, done only for those who have symptoms, so medical professionals, political leaders and the public continue to have no clear idea of the true spread of COVID-19 in any given community. Two fatal mistakes were made by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention early in this unfolding pandemic: First, CDC officials relied only on their test, forbidding other hospital labs from developing their own test kits, until the CDC’s test was proven to be flawed. The second and equally severe mistake was in limiting testing — first only to people who had come from Wuhan, China, or who had direct contact with such people; and since then only to people exhibiting symptoms suggesting COVID-19, the criteria which largely exists to this day in almost all communities.
Without widespread population testing, we will never discover those asymptomatic “silent spreaders” who would test positive but instead unwittingly continue to pass on the infection to others. Current estimates from the COVID Tracking Project are that one in five people tested for the coronavirus in the United States will be found to be positive.
We’re now witnessing the beginning of a wave of testing not for active infection but for antibodies signifying the infection has come and gone. Such tests are becoming ubiquitous, but their problem is twofold. First: Are these tests reliable? Evidence exists that most tests, especially the binary tests (either you have antibodies or not), are not reliable. Better tests are those that quantitatively measure the immunoglobulins resulting from COVID-19. Second: Does the presence of these immunoglobulins prevent one from contracting COVID-19 again? Amazingly, we still don’t know the answer to this — and if it turns out people can be reinfected despite having these antibodies, then development of a vaccine may not even be the “cure” we are all hoping for.
The Ugly: Although it might be argued that the more than 1 million infections and more than 67,000 deaths due to COVID-19 are as ugly as it gets, I argue that the predominance of deaths occurring in persons of color shines a horrible light on health disparities in this country. Asked about this last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he looks forward to “working with legislators on trying to formulate strategies that will help us be able to track and monitor and respond.” My conclusion: We must come out of this experience with a resolution to provide adequate health care to all Americans, regardless of race or ability to pay.
And finally, there seems to be the universal impression that many of us going into grocery stores and the like are wearing masks because we don’t want to get infected with COVID-19. That is not the case! The major advantage of my wearing a medical or homemade mask is not to keep me from getting infected but to prevent me from infecting you. This may be counterintuitive but I’ve done the research and it is fact. Please wear a mask to help keep this 74-year-old physician from getting COVID-19.
