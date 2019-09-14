One of the wisest men I have known, and one who had a profound impact on my life, was Dr. Don Corley. Not Waco’s Dr. Don Corley, though he is a wise man too. This Don Corley was chaplain at the Arkansas Baptist Hospital in the 1950s and 1960s.
In 1958 Corley persuaded the powers-that-be at the hospital to try an experiment — a chaplain extern program for college students who were considering the ministry. I was one of two guinea pigs. I had just completed my junior year at Baylor University and the experience Corley put me through that summer changed my life — certainly my theological life.
Nothing will winnow one’s theology, separate the grain from the chaff, like having that theology challenged day in and day out in crisis situations in a hospital — and that was especially true for this 21-year-old whose theology was anything but well tested.
I had been in training only a few days when a woman came by the Chaplain’s Office quite upset. Her husband had just been told that he had a terminal illness, that he was dying. Understandably distraught, she said to the chaplain and to me that she wanted one of us to go see her husband. He is not a Christian, she said, and she hoped that one of us would go to his room and “convert him.”
“Nothing else matters,” she said. “He has only one need now: the need to become a Christian.”
With Corley’s assurance that we would, indeed, visit her husband, she left somewhat consoled. Don turned to me and asked if I would see the man. With some anxiety, I said yes. But what I remember most about that moment was Corley’s riveting my attention by looking me in the eye and asking a series of questions: “Bob, what do you think you can do for that man? What role can you play in his life at this point? What do you think his needs really are?”
Corley used this and other experiences that summer to teach me what I came to understand as the fundamental principle of effective caring: allowing others the space to communicate what they understand their needs to be. Instead of entering into a relationship with a set of assumptions about the needs of the other, the challenge, Corley convinced me, is to give the other the opportunity to communicate those needs. Regardless of what someone else may say that an individual’s needs are, that individual needs the space, empty space, to say.
The point Don Corley was trying to get into my 21-year-old head as I approached this man who had just been told that he was dying, what Corley wanted me to understand as I walked into his room, was that I had no idea how he was experiencing word that he was dying — unless I gave him the space, the empty space, to say.
He might not even have “heard” what the doctor had said. Or he might be experiencing death as a confining wall that kept him from projecting into the future, left him angry because the future seemed walled off. Maybe he heard it as relief from the physical and/or psychological burdens of life. Maybe he had some religious perspective his wife was not even aware of. The challenge was to give him the space to let me know what he was experiencing, to let me know what his needs really were.
For years as I have thought back on this experience with Corley, I have called to mind an insight of Daoism, a spiritual perspective that emerged in China several hundred years before Christ. In Daoism, the Dao is the underlying moral framework of reality. One is challenged to live one’s life in accord with the Dao. Some translations of the gospel of John into Chinese if, then, translated back into English would read: In the beginning was the Dao.
Among the many interesting dimensions of Daoism is its valuing of empty space. A doorway serves its purpose only because it is empty space. A room is valuable only because it is mostly empty space.
Valuable too is the silence we present to the other; silence as a gift of empty space that permits the other to reveal who she or he is, that permits the other to reveal what is needed. That was Don Corley’s lesson to me. It is a religious lesson, I think, including the religion of Daoism.
Years ago, my wife Alice and I were visiting her sister and husband, a physician at the time at Johns Hopkins hospital in Baltimore. Because many on the hospital staff were struggling with the number of deaths they faced, the hospital had invited Dr. Elizabeth Kubler-Ross to lead a discussion on the emotional needs of patients and the families of patients who were dying. At the time, Kubler-Ross was making headlines as a leading authority on death and dying. Alice’s brother-in-law made arrangements for me to attend the seminar.
At one point in her presentation, Kubler-Ross related an experience she had with a dying child and an attending nurse. The child had been unable to verbalize much about his illness and had given no evidence he was aware of his critical situation. But one day as the boy’s favorite nurse was sitting quietly with him (giving him space), he drew a picture. In the background, drawn very small, was a little house with children playing outside. In the foreground was a big tank with a large gun. Directly in front of the barrel of the gun was drawn a picture of a little boy. Kubler-Ross says that the nurse studied the picture for a while. Then she picked up one of the boy’s crayons, added something to the picture and handed it back. It was a picture of a big person holding the little boy’s hand. From Kubler-Ross’ perspective, it was a model of one person quietly giving space to and responding sensitively to the needs of the other.
With a Simon and Garfunkel image in mind, we might think of silence as the sound of empty space, as the gift of quiet presence given to the other that allows the other to communicate how his or her life is going, what his or her needs really are. It is a gift we can give and one we all need to receive from time to time.
