Words inundate us. Written words. Spoken words. Words silently roaming the corridors of our minds. Their importance is beyond measure. Arguably the great leap forward in the evolution of human beings was the development of language that enabled our species to transmit ideas from one generation to the next. But words have been, I suppose since their evolutionary appearance, at the heart of human conflict. Maybe we should not be surprised that the most distinctive thing about us is also the source of many of the problems we now face. And often these are serous problems. Consider how many wars have been fought, how many people have died, over the meaning of the word “god.”
Or consider the current political scene. Words like “socialist” and “capitalist” get bandied about with little effort to clarify what is meant. So Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is denigrated by some as a socialist, while she argues she is a “capitalist to the bone.” What is meant by the words “socialist” and “capitalist”? Consider the recent conflict in the Trib letters to the editor column where someone on the left refers to the right as “fascists” and someone on the right refers to the left as “communists.” How are these words being used?
Maybe we should begin with the recognition that words are simply tools. If you want to dig a hole, get a shovel. If you want to drive a nail, get a hammer. If you want to communicate an idea, express an emotion or persuade an opponent, get a word. Or a bunch of words. Yet the meanings of words are not built into them. Words are human creations; so are their meanings. And the same words are often used by different people with different meanings. Indeed, words are often used by us when we are not even clear what we mean by them.
What to do? Let’s turn to Socrates, founder of Western philosophy. One day when he was 70, Socrates was walking with purpose to the courthouse in Athens. He had legal business on his mind. A couple of fellows had brought charges against him — something about being an atheist and corrupting young people. The charges weren’t true, he knew; probably they wouldn’t amount to much, he thought. We know, of course, the charges amounted to a great deal. They cost him his life. But let’s focus on something else that happened that morning.
Arriving at the courthouse, he ran into a pompous young fellow named Euthyphro.
“What are you doing here so early in the morning?” Socrates asked.
“I’ve come to prosecute my father,” Euthyphro said. “I’m bringing legal charges against him for being irreligious, for being impious.”
“Good heavens,” Socrates said. “It surely takes a great deal of wisdom and courage to prosecute your own father for impiety. By the way, what is piety anyway?”
And with that mere question, Socrates opened the door for a lengthy conversation in which it turned out that Euthyphro was confused about what piety even is. With this exchange, we have the start of Socrates’ worthy effort to get people to think hard — very hard — about the meaning of words.
Solving a problem by language clarification can be illustrated by an old question, however silly: If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around, does it make a noise? It’s silly in that nothing serious is at stake. But a serious point can be made by readily answering the question. If by “noise” we mean setting loose vibrations in the air, the falling tree has made noise. If by noise we mean vibrations striking an eardrum, then no noise is made as no eardrum was present. It all depends on what is meant by the word noise.
Consider the debate this year over whether we had a crisis at the Texas-Mexico border. All the president’s men claimed there was a national security crisis at our border, swarming with undesirables brimming with evil intent; all the president’s critics denied such a crisis existed. Later, when it became obvious to all we were actually witnessing a humanitarian crisis with mostly women and children fleeing Central America for their lives and seeking asylum here in the United States, the president’s men lambasted the president’s critics, saying, “See, we told you all along there was a crisis!”
Which may be why border security is so hard to address. We use the same words but with sharply different meaning.
Lewis Carroll, the 19th century British logician and mathematician best known for “Alice in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking-Glass,” has in the latter a clever and telling conversation between Alice and Humpty Dumpty.
“And that shows,” Humpty Dumpty says at one point while discussing an “un-birthday present” given by the White King and Queen, “that there are 364 days when you might get un-birthday presents.”
“Certainly,” Alice says.
“And only one for birthday presents, you know. There’s glory for you!”
“I don’t know what you mean by ‘glory,’” Alice says.
Humpty Dumpty smiles contemptuously: “Of course you don’t — till I tell you. I mean by ‘glory’ there’s a nice knockdown argument for you!”
“But ‘glory’ doesn’t mean ‘a nice knockdown argument,’” Alice objects.
“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty says scornfully, “it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.”
“The question is,” Alice snaps, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.”
“The question,” Humpty Dumpty says, “is which is to be master — that’s all.”
Humpty’s right. We’re all masters of our words in that we can make them mean whatever we choose them to mean. But Alice is also right. Recognizing we are masters of our words doesn’t mean we should invent our own private vocabulary. The point of words is to articulate thoughts and communicate with others. A private vocabulary doesn’t contribute to that and we see this in our failure to communicate with one another, even as we share the same language. To recognize we’re masters of our words is also to recognize words are simply tools invented by fellow humans. And anything invented by humans will need constant cleaning up. We do so by resolving to make clear the meanings of the words we use, lest we share Humpty’s fate by going entirely to pieces. In which case the words we master will do us no good at all.
Robert Baird is emeritus professor of philosophy of Baylor University.
