In the fall of 1956 my Baylor University professor was discussing the Cold War between Russia and the United States. After class, I approached Dr. Ralph Lynn and made what seems to me now an incredibly naive comment, even for a college sophomore. “The thing is,” I said, “the Russians know that the United States is not going to attack them. But we don’t know that they will not attack us.”
My assumption: We were the good guys, they the bad and, furthermore, everyone knew it — even them, the Russians.
Lynn turned to the wall and pulled down a map of the world.
“With this chalk,” he said, “I am going to place an ‘X’ everywhere the United States has missiles aimed at the heart of Russia and an ‘X’ everywhere Russia has missiles aimed at us.” When he finished, I stared at a map which had Russia virtually surrounded by U.S. missiles and a United States barely threatened. The scales, as we say, fell from my eyes.
I immediately realized that if I had been a sophomore at the University of Moscow that morning, I might have been petrified of the United States, terrified that the country that had already dropped the atomic bomb on Japan might do something comparable to us.
I knew immediately, however, that the lesson I was learning, the insight I was gaining, had to do with much more than the Cold War. For the first time in my life I was realizing that we see things through “colored glasses,” through assumptions and presuppositions received from our environment, our own culture. But if our conclusions are colored by where we live and by whom we have become as a result of where we live, how can we be sure that we have the truth?
That semester I was also taking a course in debate from Professor Glenn Capp. In the process of reading some old speeches, I came across one written by a 1936 Baylor University undergraduate. It began as follows:
“On a Sabbath morning in 1914, the Great War had just begun and they held a prayer service in Berlin. The Kaiser was there. The aisles were jammed. A German minister mounted the stand and, reading from the Old Testament the account of the battle between Gideon and the Midianites, and how God favored Gideon, drew across the centuries a 1914 parallel. Then they said, ‘Our strength is our God.’ Then they prayed, ‘God of Germany, give the victory to Germany. God of righteousness, give the victory to right.’
“On that Sabbath morn they held a prayer service in Paris. The war ministers were there. The aisles were packed. A French priest mounted the stand and, reading from the Old Testament the account of the battle between the Israelites and the Philistines, and how God favored the Israelites, drew across the centuries a 1914 parallel. Then they prayed, ‘God of France, give the victory to France. God of righteousness, give the victory to right.’
“On that Sabbath morning they held a prayer service in London. The King was there. The aisles were packed. An English bishop mounted the stand and, reading from the Old Testament the account of the battle between David and his enemies, and how God favored David, drew across the centuries a 1914 parallel. And then they said, ‘Our strength is our God.’ Then they prayed, ‘God of our fathers, God of England, give England the victory. God of righteousness, give the victory to right.’”
Point: The Germans see God through German eyes; the French see God through French eyes; the British through British eyes. And we, it seemed surely to follow, see God through our own eyes — and all of us see through a glass darkly, through a glass well-smoked by environmental and hereditary factors that influence who we are.
That fall I was also taking my first philosophy course under Professor Jack Kilgore. In that course, we began reading “On Liberty,” the great work by 19th century British philosopher John Stuart Mill. That document got inside my head like nothing ever before or since. I was overwhelmed by the power of one particular passage: “It never troubles the religious dogmatist,” notes Mill, “that mere accident has decided which faith position is the object of his reliance, and that the same causes which make him a Christian in London would have made him a Buddhist or a Confucian in Peking.”
Disturbing though this thought initially was, Mill persuaded me to be honest enough to acknowledge that if I had been born in a Buddhist culture, the odds are I would see God through Buddhist eyes; if I had been born in a Muslim country, the bet is I would make pilgrimage to Mecca. The question of truth and our ability to grasp it had again been raised in a dramatic way. The door to critical thinking, philosophical thinking was now wide open.
The philosophical doctrine that eventually enabled me to understand more fully the experiences I was having that sophomore year is the Doctrine of Fallibilism. With regard to matters of fact, we humans are fallible; we can never be certain that we are correct. Take the scientist, for example. The scientist, true to her discipline, recognizes her limitations and, at most, claims a greater or lesser degree of probability for her conclusions. Science has made the progress it has because of a methodology that acknowledges limitations and encourages re-evaluation of conclusions. Recognizing that she might be mistaken, the scientist stands prepared to alter beliefs in light of new evidence.
Should any of us be less sensitive to our fallibility, less prepared to alter our beliefs, if evidence and argument warrant? All of our knowledge claims “swim in a continuum of uncertainty.” The degree of uncertainly is a function of the amount of evidence we have for our conclusions.
In one of the scenes in the old BBC film series “The Ascent of Man,” Jacob Bronowski wades out into a stream at the Auschwitz prison camp. Kneeling down, he scoops up a handful of mud from the pond into which were flushed the ashes of millions of people. Reflecting on what people do to one another when they are convinced that they are absolutely right, Bronowski pleads with the film audience in the words of Oliver Cromwell: “I beseech you, in the name of Christ, think it possible you might be mistaken.”