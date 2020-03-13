The price of crude oil has fallen substantially, roiling markets. Let’s look at what has happened and what we might expect going forward.
Since the novel coronavirus outbreak began, slack has developed in demand for crude oil. Disruptions and quarantines have caused economic growth in China and elsewhere to slow. With the huge Chinese economy expanding less, slower growth has rippled out, and areas with significant outbreaks have experienced even greater negative effects. The result has been falling demand for oil and natural gas, and therefore downward pressure on prices. Early in the year, prices were in the $63-per-barrel range; they had fallen to less than $35 this week.
Then OPEC+ fell apart, at least for the moment. While OPEC — the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries — dates back to 1960, over the past few years Russia has been added to the talks and various production agreements. Production cuts were proposed in recent OPEC+ discussions to boost prices, but a disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia ended with both sides indicating they would instead increase output.
With oil prices already down due to virus-related disruptions, the decision by the Saudi Arabian government to engage in what is essentially a price war with Russia caused a substantial decline (about 25% in one day, largest drop since 1991). As I write, there has been some subsequent recovery in response to signals that the Saudis and Russians might resume discussions; if either side dramatically increases crude production, it will create a “supply shock” to the oil market, and the result could be further declines (which the market appears to be pricing in already).
Neither Russia (because of inefficiencies in its production) nor Saudi Arabia (because of social spending tied to oil production) can sustain these prices indefinitely, but it remains to be seen when someone blinks. While both nations would like to put pressure on the U.S. industry as it gains market share, the most likely outcome of low prices would not be shrinking U.S. production over time but rather consolidation amid U.S. companies with capital acquiring those that falter.
Till things settle down, there will be tremendous pressure on the industry as capital dries up and profits shrink. Although production costs have fallen dramatically in Texas in recent years, sustained prices at current levels could lead to notable near-term disruptions in the state economy. It is not practical for Saudi Arabia or Russia to sustain this situation for long, but timing of any truce may depend as much on extraneous factors as economics. At the moment, Saudi Arabia is flooding the markets with oil at prices as low as $25 per barrel!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.