It’s widely known that, in general, more education leads to higher incomes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks median weekly earnings by education level and recently released a summary of results going back to 2010. The differences are striking.
In the third quarter of 2019, the median weekly earnings of full-time workers age 25 and older was $975, meaning half of workers made more than that amount and half made less. Workers without a high school diploma had median weekly earnings of just $606; those who finished high school but didn’t go to college earned $749. Individuals with some college or an associate degree made $874 per week (median).
Data clearly supports the value of finishing college . Workers with a bachelor’s degree (and no post-graduate training) had median weekly earnings of $1,281 — and having an advanced degree (master’s, professional or doctoral degrees) pushed median earnings to $1,559. In short, median earnings for workers with a bachelor’s degree (without an advanced degree) were 31% higher than the all-worker median, with advanced degrees 60% higher. Over a career, that difference is huge.
A few things to consider in interpreting this data. Clearly, education increases earnings. However, plenty of examples exist where people dramatically outperformed (or underperformed) what medians would suggest. Because they are midpoints, these numbers obscure part of what’s happening — and even earnings within each category may vary substantially as a wide variety of occupations may require the same general level of education.
Within the bachelor’s degree category, for example, some majors pay far more than others. There is excellent information online from entities such as PayScale, which tracks compensation including compensation by major and even by university. A look at early career and mid-career earnings indicates wide variation by choice of major (which, in turn, is an important determinant of preparation for many occupations). Of course, not all students are well suited to all majors and the related jobs, but it can be eye-opening to see the variation across fields of study.
Future compensation is particularly important if college involves student loans. Taking on significant debt for a major that tends to involve low compensation can lead to financial stress. Students and their families should examine future costs and benefits very carefully before making such commitments. Surveys of graduates indicate that student loans are a source of regret later in life for many, particularly those in lower-paying occupations.
There’s no one-size-fits-all recommendation, and student interests and aptitudes clearly come into play. Even so, more education generally equals more earnings.
