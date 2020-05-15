In this May 6, 2020 photo, a sign that reads "Hiring Today!" is posted in the window of a Domino's Pizza store open for delivery or pick-up only in downtown Seattle. The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record. The figures are stark evidence of the damage the coronavirus has done to a now-shattered economy. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)