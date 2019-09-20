Traffic congestion costs the U.S. economy billions of dollars in wasted time, productivity and fuel. It negatively affects quality of life and constrains potential growth. The past decade of expansion has pushed congestion to the highest level since the Texas A&M Transportation Institute began tracking it in its Urban Mobility Report in the early 1980s. The 2019 edition was recently released with data for 2017.
The report found that urban Americans wasted an extra 8.8 billion hours and 3.3 billion gallons of fuel due to congestion with a direct price tag of $166 billion. Trucks comprise about 7% of traffic but 12% of congestion costs ($21 billion). The average auto commuter spends 54 hours a year in congestion and wastes 21 gallons of fuel with an estimated cost of $1,010.
Delays have risen markedly over past decades despite investments in additional infrastructure and other initiatives. In 1987, average annual delays across the nation were 25 hours per commuter. By 1997, delay hours climbed to 36, increasing to 43 in 2007 and 54 in 2017.
“Those minutes don’t sound like much, but they add up quickly over a year,” institute research scientist and report author David Schrank says. “Eventually, we’re talking billions of wasted hours and the cost of delay at that scale is just enormous.” In short, our travel demand of roads in Texas and beyond is growing faster than the system’s ability to accommodate such demand. Once considered a problem exclusive to big cities, roadway gridlock now afflicts urban areas of all sizes and consumes far more of each day, making “rush hour” a long-outdated reference.
And for those of us proud of dwindling unemployment rates, here’s the consequence, highlighted by the report’s authors: “If more Americans are working, more of us are also tied up in traffic.”
The issue is generally most pronounced in the nation’s largest population centers. The worst traffic issues are in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area where commuters spend an average of 119 hours per year in traffic delays. In Texas, the Houston area ranks ninth nationwide with 75 hours of delays per commuter per year. Dallas-Fort Worth, with 67 hours, ranks 13th. Austin is 14th at 66, worse than a number of cities with notably larger populations. San Antonio is 34th nationally with an average of 51 hours of delays. El Paso, Beaumont, McAllen and Corpus Christi fall in the 38-to-41-hour range. Each commuter here in Waco wasted 18 hours stuck in local traffic in 2017.
In some cases, economic conditions can cause overcrowding, such as in the booming Midland/Odessa area where oilfield activity in the Permian Basin has dramatically increased traffic levels. Rapidly growing communities outside the urban core may also face delays as bottlenecks develop.
The report included other troubling findings, such as the fact that about a third of delays happen outside of peak hours. Variation in congestion is an issue with commuters unable to reliably plan for the length of time a trip will require. Even “rush hour” is stretching out to be several hours. It’s increasingly difficult to avoid delays.
A variety of initiatives, including more lane-miles, varying toll rates, technological aids, mass-transit expansion and flexible schedules for workers may help curtail congestion. Research by my firm has shown that investments in transportation infrastructure provide an annual return to the economy of more than 30%, yet budgetary commitments are often lacking. It’s a tough issue, but the current trend is in essence a tax levied on economic growth.
“No single approach will ever solve this complex problem,” report author Tim Lomax said. “We know what works. What the country needs is a robust, information-powered conversation at the local, state and national levels about what steps should be taken. We have many strategies; we have to figure out the right solution for each problem and a way to pay for them.”
