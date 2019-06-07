Till Friday evening’s presidential tweet announcing otherwise, President Trump all week had threatened to impose 5 percent tariffs on all goods from Mexico come Monday had Mexico not promised to take action to slow the number of immigrants at our border. Despite Republican objections, he vowed to continue to escalate these levies to 25 percent; Mexico in turn had threatened to retaliate; and the Senate had announced it would stop Trump with enough votes to override a veto.
Even now that the situation is temporarily resolved, the threat of such action has increased uncertainty and made it more difficult to finalize a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement. But know this: Had the Trump tariffs gone into effect and been maintained, it would have cost hundreds of thousands of U.S. jobs.
Mexico recently passed China to become our largest trading partner, and the U.S. and Mexican economies are highly integrated. Cross-border supply chains are common, taking advantage of comparative strengths in both nations to produce goods successful in global markets. And tariffs reduce competitiveness.
Tariffs also cause costs to rise substantially. While tariffs are collected at the border, they are largely passed on to consumers and producers. A certain portion would also be absorbed by offsetting price reductions in response to market conditions. After adjusting for likely price responses across the spectrum of goods the United States imports from Mexico and substitution, we estimate the proposed tariffs would have led to an increase in direct costs of about $28.1 billion each year. These additional costs would have worked their way through the economy and, when multiplier effects are considered, the net losses to the United States for every year a 5 percent tariff is in place would include an estimated $41.5 billion in gross domestic product and overall job losses of about 406,000.
Texas would bear the lion’s share of such a loss given the extensive commerce that occurs between our state and Mexico. We estimate the proposed 5 percent tariffs would result in additional direct costs of $8.7 billion per year. These higher costs would have led to losses to the Texas economy of almost $11.9 billion in gross product and 117,335 jobs.
And had Mexico retaliated and imposed tariffs on the United States, the negative effects would have been even greater. If the U.S. tariff exceeds 5 percent, it’s even worse. Beyond tariffs are potential changes in investment patterns, supply chains and strategic plans. In total, the potential harm from tariffs on imports from Mexico encompasses tens of billions in gross product and hundreds of thousands of jobs. Even talking about it chills trade and investment.