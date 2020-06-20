Imagine you’re a law enforcement officer and you’ve just pulled over a car for speeding on an isolated road late at night. You’ve run the license plate but the car may have been stolen and not reported yet. You approach the car, noticing the windows are tinted but you can see four occupants. The driver seems to be leaning over reaching for the glove compartment, a common storage area for a gun. And it will take several minutes for a back-up unit to arrive.
Sometimes police officers must make split-second life-or-death decisions. During one investigative report on a local TV station a couple of years ago, a reporter participated in the same type of police academy training that officer trainees must complete. When faced with shoot-or-be-shot role-play scenarios, viewers saw her get “killed” by armed suspects. They also watched her “shoot” innocent persons who might have simply been reaching for a cellphone. Within a split second, officers must process clues as to the suspect’s intent; that’s a practiced skill human beings can’t gain with 100% accuracy. And the reporter failed the test.
Even experienced police officers fail that test in real life, resulting in tragedy. Years spent arresting citizens with previous arrests or truculent attitudes in high-crime areas can shape an officer’s expectations that may turn out wrong. But when this mistake involves black citizens, is the officer always a racist or is something else occurring here, something more complex? We now have soldiers serving in Middle East conflicts after having several deployments who suffer from PTSD — and they’re still on active duty!
About 15 years ago I was teaching high school classes in Marlin’s Texas Youth Commission prison for juvenile delinquents. One afternoon as kids were leaving our classrooms to line up in formation outside, a fight broke out. A female JCO (juvenile correctional officer) restrained one African-American kid, the aggressor, but he broke free. Before he was able to reach his gang rival, I was able to restrain him again. He was strong and athletic and he rolled us under the classroom building. We were both cut on the sharp-edged awning, possibly exposing us to shared blood contamination.
After getting patched up in the infirmary, I went to the security unit to submit my incident report. The kid saw me from his security cell down the corridor and hollered, “Mr. Miller, I hope you’re OK. I’m sorry.”
“I’m OK,” I replied. Then I noticed in another cell a naked Hispanic kid about 15 years old pacing back and forth in handcuffs and muttering to himself. Maybe he’d gone off his psychotropic meds, which some kids hated because of the side effects. Sometimes they threw away their pills or hid them under their tongues when the nurse checked their mouths. The security unit supervisor, a well-respected African American JCO , was about to perform an obligatory body search on the kid since he’d uttered a suicide threat. The frustrated supervisor looked at me wearily as he donned rubber gloves. The search would include examining the kid’s bodily orifices for a sharp instrument since his clothes had been removed and searched already.
Self-harming “head-bangers” were placed in a padded cell and confined in protective equipment. The security unit included a camera and 24/7 staff. A couple of days later I reported to the workers’ compensation clinic for an HIV test, standard procedure since juvenile delinquents are assumed to have a history of sexual promiscuity or have shared needles when taking drugs. On that first visit I sat next to a police officer as the nurse drew our blood for testing. He was there because he had been bitten by a suspect he had apprehended, another risk for police officers that is seldom discussed.
The point: Law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, CPS (Child Protective Services) case managers, state school staff and soldiers confront on-the-job stressors most of us don’t face. Years ago, extraordinarily high employee turnover and low morale plus some scandals characterized the Texas Youth Commission, Mexia State School and Child Protective Services. During my tenure at TYC, I reported two staffers for abusing youths. One was a black JCO who dragged a black kid around the classroom, banging him roughly against desks and chairs. Another was a white JCO who slammed a handcuffed white kid’s head against some wood handrails as he escorted him down some steps. Both had been with TYC for about 10 years and had no previous complaint filed on them so far as I knew.
Burnout is defined as a state of emotional, mental and physical exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. Over time it can affect a person’s patience and tolerance level. I wrote to the Tribune-Herald suggesting we should give CPS case managers and other government workers in those stressful jobs the opportunity to retire after 10 years of productive service with a reduced pension to start immediately upon retiring. They could start a fresh job in a different career field and their early pension would provide an income supplement as a reward for service at a job most of us can’t or won’t perform. This would, I reasoned, improve morale and reduce employee turnover, new hire training and recruitment expenses at those agencies. Shouldn’t we offer that 10-year reduced retirement opportunity to police officers after completing 10 years of good policing in high-crime areas, too?
George Floyd was clearly murdered and I hope and believe those police officers responsible will be held accountable. The sickening video provides convincing evidence. But to ultimately remediate this ongoing problem we need transparency and we need to seek the truth. Otherwise, we aren’t being sincere or effective. For civil rights activist and TV show host Al Sharpton to show up and rant, “Get your knees off our necks!” and say African Americans have had the white man’s knees on their necks for 401 years (his usual mantra) suggests to those familiar with the actual truth that he’s more interested in continuing his leftist narrative to keep his revenue stream flowing. If far-left black activists illuminated the real facts when seeking solutions to police shootings, they might be put out of business!
On a recent PBS “Amanpour & Co.” interview, Lenard Larry McKelvey (aka Charlamagne tha God), co-host of “The Breakfast Club,” said every black person in America needs to own a gun and be trained with it because of police brutality and anarchy on the streets. He justifies riots and looting. Does he want to contribute to anarchy in the streets? He says he owns guns. If blacks killed whites at the same rate blacks kill blacks, what’s likely to occur? He seems intelligent. Does he believe what he advocates or is he simply trying to bolster his revenue stream?
It’s difficult to discern the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth from mainstream media reports. Google the question, “How many police officers are killed by black suspects?” and instead you’ll locate numerous articles about white officers killing and abusing black civilians; you’ll have to keep scrolling to find answers to the original question. Leftists should consider assertions from black conservatives such as Walter Williams, Candace Owens, Larry Elder, Burgess Owens, Brandon Tatum, Jason Riley, Glenn Loury, Jerome Hudson and Ben Carson who offer very different perspectives. For example, some of them suggest, dissolution of black families starting in the 1960s is the main reason for black criminality. It’s not the residual effects of slavery. More blacks are in prisons because they commit more violent crimes. It’s a common theme among black leftists that white racism occurs when companies move out of black neighborhoods, taking their jobs away. In Minneapolis, Target and Walmart are indeed boarded up. Those jobs may not come back. But this happened after the June 5th rioting. Rioting and looting neighborhoods reinforces white supremacists’ stereotyping of blacks as violent and morally inferior. What does stealing a 50-inch TV have to do with George Floyd’s murder? Some of the most dangerous cities have been run by liberal Democrats. Many police chiefs in these cities, such as Minneapolis, are black. Troubled cities such as Detroit, Buffalo, Newark and Philadelphia haven’t elected a Republican mayor for more than a half-century. Are we to continue spending taxpayers’ money applying the same old liberal solutions when they haven’t worked in these cities?
Leftists may be surprised to read the following statistics researched by author Heather Mac Donald for the June 2 Wall Street Journal:
- In 2019, police shot 1,004 people, 235 of whom were black.
- In 2018, African Americans were responsible for 53% of the homicides in the United States and committed 60% of the known robberies. (Blacks account for 13% of the total U.S. population.)
- In 2019, the police shot 9 unarmed black men and 19 unarmed white men.
- In 2018, there were 7,407 black homicides. The number of black deaths at the hands of police is .01% of all blacks killed that year.
- “A police officer is 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male is to be killed by a police officer.”
- A study in Philadelphia concluded that black or Hispanic officers are far more likely to shoot at African Americans than a white police officer.
- During a recent weekend in Chicago, 80 people were shot in drive-by shootings, and 21 of them died. Of those, the overwhelming majority of them were black.
Conservatives and Republicans do welcome peaceful protests, which can be productive in affecting changes in our laws to make them more just. In 1985 the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Tennessee vs. Garner ruled that it is unconstitutional for a police officer to shoot a suspected felon in flight who does not pose an immediate danger to the officer or public. This ruling reduced police homicides by 16%.
Real solutions
Consider some other solutions that might actually mitigate Black Lives Matter concerns:
- Establish a national website that enables citizens to compare their local police department statistics to others. Again, transparency is crucial.
- Regularly review all police officers’ records of citizen complaints of abuse of authority. Those with abnormally high numbers of complaints should be terminated or reassigned. (Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had 17 complaints on his record before crushing the life from George Floyd before witnesses .)
- Provide regular town-hall style meetings to meet with citizens to address problems with policing and crime.
All
- government-funded entities should hold regular town-hall meetings to allow for citizens’ input.
- Stop chokeholds on suspects except in rare cases such as to save a life. Post use-of-force incidents and results online for public consumption.
- Stop interfering with a suspect’s breathing or blood circulation when the suspect is cuffed or restrained. Police should render aid for the suspect if needed, such as performing CPR. (See YouTube videos, “Lung Doctor Analyzes George Floyd Autopsy by Dr. Mike Hansen” and “Dallas Police Body Cameras Show Moment Tony Timpa Stopped Breathing.”)
- Police should turn on body cameras and car cameras when starting their shifts. (Of course they should be allowed to turn them off for lunch or restroom breaks or when momentarily not policing.) Vehicle stops or confronting suspects on foot should be filmed to record the entire incident from beginning to end.
- Detectives should record entire interrogation sessions of suspects at police stations from beginning to end, not just the confession segment.
- Develop strong community-policing strategies in high-crime neighborhoods to develop rapport and gather intelligence about criminals.
- Assign seasoned officers to high-crime neighborhoods acting as mentors to younger officers and pay the older cops a stipend. Statistics show younger, less-experienced officers are likely to shoot suspects more often than older, experienced officers. Imagine being a young cop assigned to patrol a high-crime neighborhood with Patrick Swanton as your partner/mentor.
- Train officers how to work with homeless and mentally ill suspects or have mental-health specialists available for phone support 24/7.
- Introduce school children to police-training role-play scenarios similar to the news reporter’s above to help them gain empathy with police officers. Allow them to participate in role plays for better retention. Teach them safe civilian-police interaction protocols during traffic stops such as placing your hands visibly on the steering wheel and avoiding suspicious or threatening body movements or gesticulations through training videos and role-playing.
- Evaluate police officers after a 10-year period as to their use-of-force ethic and racial attitudes using a psychological assessment; consider retesting with polygraph when doubt arises. Officers who fail should be reassigned or asked to resign. Those with an ethical record would be offered an early pension to start immediately.
- Police representatives can visit elementary schools to talk about policing and its mission to educate and build rapport with future generations.
- Train officers (include role plays) to stall suspects and use de-escalation tactics till backup arrives, allowing time for emotions to cool. Potentially violent suspects are less likely to resist when surrounded by police after a cooling-off period. Limit the number of strikes with stun guns; test and consider adopting alternative non-lethal police weapons to use when suspects resist arrest but possess no weapon.
- Support home owners and store owners who use rubber bullets and other non-lethal methods to protect themselves and their properties during riots. Vigorously pursue and prosecute looters, arsonists and vandals.
- Investigate outside agitators and groups that advocate “shouting fire in a crowded theater” to encourage mob-mentality-terrorism and prosecute if evidenced.
None of us wants to watch another horrible video of a black man or woman being needlessly killed or injured by the police. But where’s the accountability in some of these most impacted cities? We can make progress on this issue if we’re honest about the facts and their sources. Push aside political correctness and tired old mantras and quit pandering to fruitless agenda advocates who prolong the problems that plague us and distract lawmakers who need to work in earnest to find new, innovative solutions. Most conservatives are anti-racist but want to see cost-effective progress on colorblind justice. Many kids from single-parent families (whatever the race) lack discipline. Offer structure and discipline through community programs such as boot camps where youths learn how to speak to adults respectfully, dress appropriately (uniforms), exercise and eat healthy foods, wake up early and show up on time, march in sync and stand motionless in formation, work on projects to develop their talents and earn self-esteem. Teach the Ten Commandments and require kids to memorize them! Gather performance statistics provided from church youth programs, charities and non-profits designed to build the moral character of kids and terminate their government contracts when they can’t meet their performance goals.
Colorblind justice for all persons must happen because it’s good for us and morally right. We’re all stakeholders, and failing to provide equal justice for all citizens will have dire consequences for our nation.
