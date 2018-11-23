Kudos to the Waco Tribune-Herald for honoring the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War with an outstanding, expanded Nov. 11 Veterans Day edition of our local newspaper! If you missed this copy, you may still be able to buy it in the Tribune-Herald office for $3.
Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day by President Eisenhower in 1954. (It’s still called Armistice Day or Remembrance Day in some other countries.) The Armistice with Germany was declared on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 when major hostilities concluded and the Armistice formally went into effect.
Veterans Day, of course, honors all U.S. military veterans. In comparison, Memorial Day honors those U.S. veterans who died while serving — a distinction sometimes lost on Americans today. Armed Forces Day honors our military currently serving.
This Trib Veterans Day edition included an insert showcasing living men and women in our area who served in World War II, the Korean War, the ‘61 Berlin Crisis, the Vietnam War and the Gulf wars including the Iraq War. Local patriot Bill Johnson offered his touching account of “Jack the ‘Riderless Horse’” plus the regularly featured “Veterans Voices” tribute presented by Johnson Roofing and written by Mary Drennan. Also included: a walking tour map of war memorials in Washington, D.C.; brief facts about World War I; and illustrations and descriptions of war medals. And there were tributes to veterans from numerous area businesses.
McLennan County citizens are patriots. I think I speak for all veterans in thanking those area restaurants that offered a free meal to veterans on Veterans Day!
Kudos also to longtime Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker’s Nov. 13 column for describing how Vietnam veteran and local veterans’ rights advocate Bill Mahon recognized Veterans Day with his one-man parade down Austin Avenue on Nov. 11, complete with authentic World War I helmet and a U.S. flag. We appreciate, too, the police cruiser that followed Mahon in his motorized wheelchair to “watch his back” along the final stretch of his parade route. And in the same issue was 24-year Air Force veteran Lloyd Coffman’s letter to the editor and then a Nov. 15 editorial clarifying that the official Veterans Day Parade had been canceled by other veterans affiliated with the McLennan County Veterans Association and not by the city of Waco. This cancellation decision, it was explained, was made due to the inclement weather forecast and exposure concerns for elderly veteran participants and for onlookers.
This should perfectly suffice on the matter. However, just in case of bad weather next year, local authorities might consider offering an alternate venue for those wanting to honor Veterans Day. Folks might enjoy one or two musical bands capable of playing patriotic songs by John Philip Sousa and more recent vocal hits, including a finale of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” performed under a weatherproof roof. Citizens should enjoy “refreshing’ their history about the WWI period. So offer displays of WWI memorabilia and weaponry and a seating area and projector for watching WWI combat films. Include speeches and slide shows or PowerPoint presentations from local historians offering retrospective political analyses of the period preceding the Great War and accounts detailing the awful fighting and hardships that confronted those WWI soldiers, including the 1918 influenza pandemic. And how about a reading from the biography of General John Pershing? (My wife’s grandfather fought for “Black Jack” Pershing in the Mexican Punitive Expedition to capture Pancho Villa and then later in WWI.)
Also, we’d enjoy a historian’s lecture on the League of Nations, including President Woodrow Wilson’s role. Finally, let us hear a recitation of Wilfred Owen’s poetry such as “Dulce et Decorum est,” included here to give us a “mind’s eye” of what those WWI allied soldiers faced in battle:
Bent double, like old beggars under sacks,
Knock-kneed, coughing like hags, we cursed through sludge,
Til on the haunting flares we turned our backs,
And toward our distant rest we began to trudge.
Men marched asleep. Many had lost their boots,
But limped on, blood-shod. All went lame; all blind;
Drunk with fatigue; deaf even to the hoots
Of gas-shells dropping softly behind.
Gas! GAS! Quick boys! — An ecstasy of fumbling
Fitting the clumsy helmets just in time,
But someone still was yelling out and stumbling
And flound’ring like a man in fire or lime.—
Dim through the misty panes and thick green light,
As under a green sea, I saw him drowning.
In all my dreams before my helpless sight,
He plunges at me, guttering, choking, drowning.
If in some smothering dreams, you too could pace
Behind the wagon that we flung him in,
And watch the white eyes writhing in his face
His hanging face, like a devil’s sick of sin;
If you could hear, at every jolt, the blood
Come gargling from the froth-corrupted lungs,
Obscene as cancer, bitter as the cud
Of vile, incurable sores on innocent tongues,—
My friend, you would not tell with such high zest
To children ardent for such desperate glory,
The old Lie: Dulce et decorum est
Pro patria mori. (It is sweet and fitting to die for one’s country.)
British soldier and poet Wilfred Owen was killed in November 1918, one week before the Armistice. “Dulce et Decorum est” was published posthumously in 1921. Perhaps Owen hoped his poem’s horrific imagery could in some way inhibit humankind’s appetite for war and conquest and that the Great War would truly be the “war to end all wars.” But, alas, the horrors of this war would be followed by more wars and more horrors.
The Department of Veterans Affairs officially dropped the apostrophe from “Veteran’s Day” because “it is not a day that ‘belongs’ to veterans” but rather a day we all can honor veterans (source: Wikipedia). My grandfather returned from the French trenches suffering from “shell shock” after WWI. Life with him was difficult for my grandmother after they married around 1920 and for my mom and her siblings.
And so on Veterans Day we also honor veterans’ families, past and present, who sacrificed much so their men and women could go off and fight to preserve freedom here and around the world.