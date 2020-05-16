On July 16, 1945, Robert Oppenheimer, director of the Manhattan Project, watched as the world’s first atomic bomb was detonated in the desert of New Mexico. As he watched, he spoke the prophetic and mysterious words from the Bhagavad Gita: “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” A few people laughed, he reported later. Some cried. Many were silent. But the world, as he knew, would never be the same.
Two years later, as the 43-year-old American physicist reflected on the enormity of what they had done, he observed that, “in some sort of crude sense which no vulgarity, no humor, no overstatements can quite extinguish, the physicists have known sin; and this is a knowledge which they cannot lose.” Thus was born, for all the modern world to see, the tension between pure science and public policy. And the consequences for our common future are now playing out in ways that even those men and women who worked in solitude at Los Alamos could never have imagined.
Most historians correctly believe that the research, development and deployment of the atomic bomb saved hundreds of thousands if not millions of Allied and even Japanese lives. Some of those scientists expressed moral misgivings about their work, yet they toiled on in the belief that a greater good would arise from vanquishing a foe bent on destruction of humanity as they knew it. Decades of theoretical work in mathematics and physics finally bore fruit; civilization was saved.
Most consider science a decidedly apolitical and often lonely endeavor. It is often done for little real remuneration, few accolades, limited press and scarce reward. My own modest stipend for training in cardiology was partly funded by a National Institutes for Health grant amounting to the whopping sum of $3,000 per year. In exchange, I got to spend 120 or more hours a week in patient care, clinical and pure research and hundreds of hours writing manuscripts on an old Royal typewriter. My fellows and I did this with joy, not knowing whether any of the things we worked on would pan out. We weren’t conservative or liberal. We weren’t Republicans or Democrats. We did what we did not for the prestige, elusive at best, but for the hope that someday a patient might benefit from our work.
As the Manhattan Project teaches us, however, the application of science is a strikingly political and even economic endeavor. How much do we spend? How do we allocate resources? Which projects have the potential to really change the way diseases are treated? Which require a substantial investment in technology infrastructure, manufacturing and distribution? And which are loss-leaders now but may well help us in some capacity in the future? These are legitimate questions for public policy and legislative debate. If your child is alive because of a new chemotherapy for childhood leukemia, it is because some committee somewhere decided to fund scientific research that led to the cure. If you have a defibrillator or a stent, it is because some legislative body supported the science to fund the research that led to your gift of life. If you have a rare brain cancer for which new immunotherapy has now provided a symptom-free life, it is because of science that was unheard of a decade ago. So, yes, political agendas carry moral and social consequences. Pure unfettered science is an anomaly of human endeavors, for the results often aren’t known or appreciated at first glance. Only the test of time bears witness to the efforts of those carrying the torch of intellectual quests.
When dark political agendas drive science, the world suffers. Josef Mengele and his physician cohorts in Nazi Germany felt that Jews, blacks, disabled children and homosexuals were “sub-human” and so committed atrocities that still shock us. I submit that political ideology should never be the driving force toward science and human knowledge. Science can guide, inform and shape public policy but should never be subservient to a political ideology or agenda of the left or right. One can argue and debate the implications of science, but science should never be demonized or marginalized because the data does not support one’s agenda or ideology. This leads to an unmitigated disaster. We are witnesses to this in these rarest of times.
For the three years of this administration, science has been under assault. Threats to shrink funding to the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Environmental Protection Agency and the World Health Organization are an annual affair on Capitol Hill. Fortunately, the proposed drastic cuts never materialized thanks to bipartisan rejection of those attempts. Yet with the true costs of research escalating exponentially, a budget that is neutral from year to year effectively results in cuts.
This administration attacks science as “fake news” when it doesn’t bolster their agendas. Scientists at all of these agencies — and I have spoken with many — feel threatened, intimidated and weaponized like we have never seen in my lifetime. They have been forbidden to discuss their findings in public venues. They have been criticized for not blindly supporting policies that are not based on the facts. They are demoralized. There are efforts to prohibit disclosure of federal CDC guidelines because these don’t fit the political narrative of the powers in charge. This kind of intellectual dishonesty has now come home to roost, and we all suffer as a result. When the national pandemic response team was disbanded in 2018, it translated to six lost weeks at the front end of our present tragedy that we will never regain. Rapid response in medicine is crucial. Instead we played politics with science. Now we expect science to save us!
As we are learning the hard way, artificial and arbitrary geopolitical boundaries are not enough to keep us from global threats. The world is truly one, and isolating ourselves in our glass houses only raises our risk of disaster. The next time you hear a politician threaten funding to any of the agencies that control our shared destiny, ask him or her to double the funding. Or triple it. You will be doing your grandchildren a favor.
