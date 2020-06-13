Recently, I watched a video of this year’s Waco High School valedictorian giving her commencement speech. It was a stunning display by a wonderful young woman of kindness, hope, optimism and honesty in the midst of turbulent and anxious times. She referred to the uncertainty of this period of history — the uncertainty of college years ahead, jobs and the stresses that most Americans now experience. Yet she remained truthful and generous of spirit, calling upon classmates to rise to the challenges they face. She refused to capitulate to the fear we experience. She stared bravely into a future that is indeed “uncertain.” She was a beacon of hope, not only for her classmates but for the adults listening.
I’m reading “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by American journalist Erik Larson. It’s a riveting tale of bravery in the ongoing devastation caused by Luftwaffe bombing of Great Britain in the early years of World War II and the role of Prime Minister Winston Churchill in his daily and nightly defiance of the onslaught, all well before America’s entry into the war. Times were perilous. Britain was in constant danger. Some Britons wanted to capitulate to the Nazis and sue for peace. Churchill, often alone, stood defiantly many nights on the rooftop at 10 Downing Street to watch German bombers rain havoc on Londoners’ beloved city. His advisors and security forces wanted him to go down to his relatively safe bunker every night. Yet he insisted on wandering the darkened streets of a blacked-out London or climbing to the rooftops to witness the devastation falling from the skies.
The future of Britain, and perhaps all Europe, hung in the balance. The future was uncertain. Every single Briton went to bed wondering if this would be his or her last night on earth. It was uncertainty at its height. Life or death ... the ultimate existential quandary. Yet one man alone embraced and even thrived amidst the uncertainty of the times. He found within himself the resources to inspire every British citizen to acts of honor, courage and sacrifice. Indeed, he became a leader for the moment. He persevered, leading his nation into an unknown future despite the overwhelming odds against them.
I have been curious about the role of uncertainty in modern lives and latter-day political discourse. We live in an era when all are absolutely “sure” that we and our cherished beliefs are “right.” If we are right, then the conclusion is others must be wrong. Then it becomes fair game to vilify, demonize, hate and divide. It becomes fair game to ridicule rather than inspire. It becomes fair game to descend into the darkness of social media and the hate that exists among Americans who have strikingly different views and experiences. We quote the hatred of talk radio as if it were gospel when it mostly constitutes self-aggrandizing idolatry.
The new American mantra
That is now the new American mantra. The days of seeking and finding common ground seem a footnote of history. Compromise is a four-letter word, not a virtue that imbues democracy with the very quality it needs to flourish and adapt to crises. We don’t negotiate, we defeat. There are winners and losers … and who wants to be a loser? Uncertainty is seen as a sign of weakness, not a gift that leads to unity and strength by seeking glimpses of truth in seemingly opposite interpretations of circumstances. The art of respectful listening and caring for others is drowned out by loud voices of rage and rancor. We teeter on the verge of collapse, and it is my view that till we can honor and embrace our “uncertainty” — both collectively and individually — the American Experiment is done and over. Rage will permanently divide and destroy. And there will be no recapturing it once it is lost.
When I first moved to Waco 38 years ago, I took a night continuing education class from Dr. Robert Baird, then chairman of philosophy at Baylor University (and even today emeritus professor of philosophy). He challenged and changed me forever with these words: “Never forget that even in the most cherished and strongly held beliefs, you could be wrong.” Living that principle is difficult because it means acknowledging that none of us has all the answers. Knowledge, and truth, is therefore always somewhat contingent and conditional. Jesus, when asked by Roman governor Pontius Pilate “what is truth,” answered with a profoundly interesting silence. We have much to learn.
Absolute dogmatic certainty, I submit, leads to political demagoguery, religious terrorism, politics gone impotent and a fragmented world where people split into tribes of true believers: Conservatives vs. liberals. Blacks vs. whites. Democrats vs. Republicans. CNN vs. Fox. We are falling into the trap of delusional dualistic thinking, and it’s destroying the very fabric of our nation. We can and must do better. And any leader who says otherwise, either from the pulpit or the podium, is playing to our darker fears.
Embrace uncertainty
I submit that in order to do better we must embrace this gift of uncertainty. Spiritual giants from many traditions call this the “liminal space.” Liminality is that in-between space where we are neither sure of where we are nor sure of where we are bound. It’s the space that leads to humility and compassion, not rage and vilification. It’s the space that leads to wisdom and creativity, not anger and violence. It’s the space where the divine spark resides and calls us to growth, not stagnation. It is a hard place to dwell, as we all like our futures and lives to be orderly and predictable. But order and ironclad predictability have always been fleeting illusions. They have only led to the same sort of world Churchill encountered and surmounted. Courage is required to face uncertainty. We cannot demand that we all get our way. Like those scientists schooled on Newtonian certainties who could never get their minds wrapped around the seemingly vague and mysterious world of quantum physics, we will need to adapt to a new way of living, thinking and learning.
We face a future that is unknown, precarious and fragile. It is not a given we will survive, anymore than it was for Great Britain when all seemed lost. We face the dual threats of a raging pandemic and the rupture of our social and political order. I don’t know how all this will play out. But I do know that if we cannot find a way to embrace uncertainty with compassion, grace and humility, then we will have lost our precious heritage as Americans. The choice is ours.
