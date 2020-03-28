In September 2019 I was invited to speak at a national conference in Boston on the role of compassion in a changing health-care environment. Along with a thousand other physicians, scientists, hospital executives, professors and nurses, we explored a shared belief that while our health-care systems are rapidly changing, we can survive the transition if we hold on to our common history of compassion and empathy, even in the midst of trying times. Along with two other physicians who were columnists for The New York Times, the specific task for our panel was to explore the notion of how the reading and writing of medical narratives can shape the development of moral consciousness, empathy and compassion in a chaotic world of health care.
Now more than ever, in a period of contagions, confusion and incompetence, this is the time to ponder that mandate as our community, country and world cope with a tragedy of almost unimaginable scope and challenge.
First, let us explore the key words themselves. Then we can begin to think about how these moral underpinnings can shape our collective stance toward one another and public policy. I learned something quite profound at that meeting. It has shaped and refined my understanding of both medicine and society. Consider “empathy” first. Empathy is not just “feeling sorry” for someone. It’s not pity. It’s not sadness or sorrow. It is a real, visceral ability to truly engage the depths of another human being’s suffering, loss and grief. It’s a stance that asks us to take the suffering of our fellow human as seriously as we do our own. It’s a form of social bonding that allows all of us to relate at some very deep, existential level the real pain and tragedies we share, regardless of wealth, station in life, color, political orientation or gender.
Those who are shunned
I once felt that some humans have this, others never will. I have had to rethink that assumption. I do believe empathy can be taught, modeled and shaped by a stance that requires careful reading, intent listening and an open heart. We are capable of change and growth, yet such a journey is never easy. It means we have to truly love our neighbors as ourselves, and perhaps even place their well-being above our own. That is always a challenge, even in the best of times. And, my friends, we are now in the worst of times.
As I explored the history of the word empathy, I learned that sociobiologists and evolutionary biologists have begun to write of how important the concept of empathy has been in preserving the social fabric of life. Empathy, not competition, seems to actually promote harmony, productivity and community survival. In fact, when early communities encountered that rare person who seemed to have no empathy whatsoever, that individual was shunned and banished. Such individuals were viewed as a threat to the future of their world and treated accordingly. We, on the other hand, elect them to public office. How strange is that?
Empathy on steroids
I believe we are hard-wired for love, not hatred. I believe we are hard-wired to work in concert, in unison, not to strive toward division. To believe otherwise is to fall into the depths of despair and nihilism. I refuse to accept this.
I think part of that paradox is embedded in our own sense of narrative as Americans. We love our self-image as master of our destiny, the captain of our own ship. We have cherished our Emersonian notion of the individual, often at the expense of realizing we are all on the same boat on the same sea, whether turbulent or tranquil. A significant consequence is the intellectually shallow and spiritually vapid Ayn Rand philosophy of power of the individual in his stance against the masses of collectivity. We see this notion play out in personal morality and political ideology. Our “tribe” has all the answers. Any attempt to promote common good or welfare is a sign of weakness or “socialism.” This is tragic, and if we don’t rein in our darker demons, we will never discover our better angels.
Now let us examine the word “compassion.” Derived from Latin, it literally means to “suffer with.” It means, as Jesus said in Matthew 25, that we must be fully present and involved with those in need. It builds on empathy as a form of setting our moral compass. But it then presses us to actually do something. Compassion is empathy in action. It’s empathy in the streets, empathy in the hospitals, empathy in our neighborhoods and, yes, empathy at the ballot boxes. It means we must take the suffering world around us into our moral consciousness and actually try to change the situation. It means we must leave behind the shallow and superficial sound bites of politicians and work diligently for the common good.
Opening hearts, minds
Compassion asks quite a bit of us in that, of course, it requires an open heart and an open mind. It means we cannot rely on glib, simplistic answers to complex questions. It means we have to cast aside cherished labels such as “liberal” or “conservative,” Democrat or Republican, “them vs. us.” It refuses to reduce people to misleading stereotypes. And, quite honestly, it means that we sacrifice. Now. A lot.
Without personal sacrifice, as members of the Greatest Generation learned, we will lose. We simply cannot fall back on the same way of living, believing and acting. Time is of the essence. It is ours to shape. If we persist in our name-calling, divisive rhetoric and self-serving actions, we are doomed. The soul of America is at stake.
