I taught government and American history to eighth graders for 15 years. We studied the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. We learned how these founding principles came from our leaders’ desire to ensure this new world would not fall into the hands of a self-serving tyrant. This model of self-government was experimental at best.
We studied people such as Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson and their vision for the new America. They clearly differed on how this new nation would work. Arguments were fierce. Some wanted a strong national government. Others argued for checks and balances on national government benefiting individual states. The Bill of Rights was the compromise that squeezed out those last votes needed for ratification.
In eighth-grade social studies, students are expected to understand and explain principles of limited government, checks and balances and separation of powers. Any middle school kid in Texas who halfway listened in class understands we have three branches of government for a reason. He or she understands structural protections are in place to ensure the system works as it should.
To explain the balance and separation of powers and the three branches of government, I used a three-legged milk stool. We explored these concepts and how the three complement one another. Then we removed a leg from the stool. Of course, the stool fell down. It no longer functioned as a stool. No matter which leg was removed, the stool ceased to be a stool. This metaphor for the three branches is the perfect way for students to see what would happen if one branch — executive, legislative or judicial — got too big for its britches and marginalized or neutered the others.
The way our government was intended to work is not rocket science. Checks and balances keep everyone in Washington, D.C., relatively honest with one another. Each branch of government has distinct functions. One draws up legislation and passes bills. Another interprets laws and determines if the law is true and faithful to the Constitution. And the last branch enforces the laws. The Constitution makes our form of government a “limited” government. Simply put, no one in this system is above the law. That’s one reason we parted ways with kings who saw themselves as ranking above laws applied to all others.
In our history, we have played by the rules in the Constitution for the most part. The courts have on occasion declared laws written by Congress and signed by the president unconstitutional because they violate certain rights inherent in the almighty Bill of Rights. The executive branch has vetoed legislation. Sometimes Congress has voted again to override a presidential veto.
Through fits, starts and stops, we have lurched forward for 240-plus years. We have a system that has worked and can continue to work. Standing by the governing principles set forth in the Constitution, and taught in the eighth grade, we can weather the ongoing storm involving presidential transgressions and constitutionally mandated congressional oversight and whether or not we live in a republic where elected officials are held to account or a democratic monarchy that places some of us above the law. We can move forward as a government designed to be of the people, by the people and for the people.
So long as the Constitution remains our roadmap, it gives us direction. It will not fail us if we operate under its principles. Google “principles of government.” Every kid in America must study these concepts. Judging from the rants we’ve heard, many of us graying around the temples surely could do with a refresher.
