Former federal prosecutor Mark Osler is the Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 to 2010. His books include “Prosecuting Jesus” (Westminster/John Knox, 2016), a memoir of performing the Trial of Jesus in 11 states. He currently serves as the Ruthie Mattox Chair of Preaching at First Covenant Church-Minneapolis and held the Byrd Preaching Chair at St. Martin’s-by-the-Lake Episcopal Church in 2012.