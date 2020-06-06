For my friends back in Waco, the stories coming out of my new home in Minneapolis must be striking and raw. The killing of George Floyd — which occurred just a few miles from where I sit to write this — has reverberated around the nation and the world. Masked by the tumult is the local history that led to this moment.
Of the nearly 430,000 residents of Minneapolis, about 19% are black. While the city is home to many vibrant immigrant communities, it is less diverse overall than some other urban areas and is heavily identified with its Scandinavian heritage (the “Vikings” team name has a history, after all). Unfortunately, it is also the home of some of the widest and most troubling racial disparities in the nation. Black families here earn less than half of what white families do, and the statistics are even worse on home ownership, a key factor in the creation of generational wealth: While about three-quarters of white families own their home, only about a quarter of black families own theirs.
The home-ownership disparity is driven by a history of overt discrimination. Restrictive covenants that barred the sale of a house to a black family were common well into the 20th century, and the redlining of black neighborhoods prevented people living there from getting home loans. Disparities in education and health are also depressingly large. Like too many other communities, Minnesota cities largely ignored the warnings of the 1968 Kerner Commission, which recommended a commitment of resources to black communities rooted in community representation and grassroots empowerment.
All of this, of course, intersects with the pervasive and persistent problem with policing. But the policing issues are fatal in a more direct way, and the use of dangerous police techniques show striking racial disparities. The Minneapolis police use force when encountering black citizens at seven times the rate they use force against whites, and that means that potentially fatal encounters have a brutal racial skew.
The killing of George Floyd is not the first wake-up call for Minneapolis. Or the second. Or the third.
In 2003, the Minneapolis Police Department entered into a federal mediation agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, which directed fundamental changes on issues including use of force, diversity and race relations. Unfortunately, what should have been a threshold moment brought only a few incremental changes, such as a cessation of the practice of transporting arrestees in cars with police dogs. A civilian oversight group created under this agreement faded away in 2008.
R.T. Rybak, a former reporter who covered the police department, was the mayor of Minneapolis from 2002 to 2013, before and after the federal mediation agreement. In a recent article in Politico, he acknowledged that “My own efforts to change a police department and its culture failed badly... These failures will haunt me for the rest of my life, and it should.”
Predictably, this lack of progress provided fuel for an explosion. In November 2015, a black man named Jamar Clark was killed by white police officers. Some witnesses said that Clark was handcuffed at the time he was shot, though the county attorney concluded through an examination of forensic evidence that this was not true and chose not to charge the police officers involved based on their claim that Clark tried to grab an officer’s gun. This non-prosecution decision led to widespread protests. Eventually the city reached a $200,000 settlement with Clark’s family.
What didn’t change, again, was the culture of the police department. This was true even after the subsequent police killing of Philando Castile in a neighboring suburb in July 2016 — a case that received national attention and resulted in an acquittal at trial of the officer involved. Again, protests followed.
In February of 2020, a working group that included Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo released a list of 33 “action steps” for police-involved deadly force encounters. This built on a federal report on “21st Century Policing” that recommended training and other measures.
And after all of that — after the studies and the commissions and the training — then George Floyd was killed, handcuffed, face-down on the pavement with the weight of Derek Chauvin pressed into his neck. The depth of this failure is measured in a senseless death and millions taking to the streets around the globe.
What do we do now, after so many efforts have failed to prevent this moment from arriving?
Some argue that the police force itself must be abolished or at least diminished. While abolition is at best politically unlikely, the idea of diminishing the role of the police appeals to both libertarians and some on the left. It is undeniable that the cost of policing is substantial. For example, based on a 2017 study, Minneapolis spends more than 35% of its general fund on the police, a little less than Chicago. New York City — while spending a smaller portion of its budget on police — still expends nearly $5,000,000,000 per year on the NYPD.
To successfully shrink the role and size of police forces, we would probably have to do two things. The first is to make fewer things illegal, which is a worthy goal regardless, assuming freedom is your priority. Another is to shift some of the responsibilities we give to the police, such as dealing with mental-health issues and some domestic disputes, to social workers better suited for the tasks of deescalation and assessment than police officers. That may seem a lot to put on social workers, but they may surprise you. My sister, Kathy Osler, is a social worker in Chicago who works regularly with people many of us might consider very dangerous and does remarkable and brave things every week. When I lived in Waco, I sometimes taught social work students and was always impressed with their deep sense of vocation and desire to be a part of broad changes towards the good, like my sister. They can have a vital role in resetting our police priorities.
At the least, we must deeply reexamine the culture of troubled police departments such as the one in Minneapolis. The assumption that training can fix a culture that tolerates racism and violence has been proven wrong by what keeps happening in Minneapolis. Similarly, the “few bad apples” theory falls apart just from watching the video of George Floyd’s death in which four officers simultaneously participated — and not one stopped the killing from happening. Change needs to happen in the areas of hiring, supervising and disciplining from the top to the bottom of the department. That may mean challenging or getting rid of the police union, which has been an impediment to reform and discipline. That is a difficult political task, but even other unions have recognized the problems and called for removal of obstructionist Minneapolis Police Union President Bob Kroll.
As a former prosecutor, I know that police officers and federal agents often do important, dangerous and under-appreciated work. I also know that too often the police do more harm than good. Both of these things are true. The great challenge going forward is the same as it has been for decades: to create a police force that truly protects and serves all of the people.
