Imagine it’s October 2020. Here’s one possible scenario for that moment a year from today: Mike Pence is running for president as the Republican nominee and incumbent against Donald Trump (running as an independent) and the Democratic nominee. Even as he runs, Trump is under indictment and wears an electronic ankle monitor as he campaigns. The incumbent vice president is a moderate, not on any of the tickets described above. Chaos? Perhaps. But the route to that outcome is paved with some of the more obscure clauses of the Constitution.
Only a few weeks ago, the possibility of Donald Trump’s removal from office through impeachment by the House and conviction by the Senate seemed unimaginable. But as events unfurl, the still-slim chance of that outcome grows larger.
If Trump is in fact convicted in the Senate, two suddenly important provisions of the Constitution come into play. These are laid out in the original language of the document, which covers impeachment in a few places. First, Article II, Section 4 provides that if the president is convicted in the Senate, he “shall be removed from office.” Simple enough. He’s out. But the twist comes in Article I, Section 3, which separately provides that punishment can’t “extend further than” removal from office and disqualification to hold any office in the future. Senate tradition considers removal from office and disqualification from future office in two separate votes — and votes on the second measure are not always assured, even with conviction.
Put it all together and you have this: Removal from office is mandatory if a president is convicted in the Senate. But barring the convicted president from further office is an optional punishment at the discretion of the Senate. This means the Republican-led Senate could conceivably convict President Trump, triggering his removal, yet not bar him from future office. Vice President Pence would ascend to the top spot and presumably have the inside track for the 2020 nomination.
One can also easily imagine Trump, pushed out and angry, running in the GOP primary or as an independent against his own former running mate.
The craziness wouldn’t end there! Hidden in the 25th Amendment is a provision giving the House of Representatives a veto on the choice of a new vice president. Since the House is controlled by Democrats, this could be a circus — but one that would likely result in a search for one of the few moderates left on Capitol Hill.
The 25th Amendment was passed in the wake of the assassination of John F. Kennedy and addresses presidential succession. Prior to it, the Constitution was silent on succession other than the vice president succeeding the president. And history shows the nation has continued for years without a vice president, at least till the next administration.
The 25th Amendment fixes this problem by requiring that when a vice president ascends to the presidency due to a death, impeachment or resignation, the new president shall nominate a vice president “who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress.” In other words, if Pence becomes president because of impeachment or resignation of the president, he would then have to find a vice president worthy of approval by Democrats in control of the House of Representatives. After all, this nominee will become a part of the administration and possibly become the next president if, for example, Pence in turn is impeached.
And that, my friends, will be chaos. And if the rule requiring House approval is circumvented somehow, we will be in a genuine constitutional crisis.
That’s not all!
If Donald Trump is removed from office, Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution allows that he would then “be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to law.” In other words, as Trump battles Pence and Pence fights the House over a new vice president, Trump could be charged in federal court. Mayhem!
A significant bright spot to all of this exists. Resolution of either crisis would require an employment of national virtues we currently struggle to embody: compromise and healing. If a newly ascended President Pence were to get a vice president approved by both houses of Congress, he would have to track down that rarest of species: an accomplished moderate respected by both sides. And Trump running for president as an independent — and likely losing, as he and Pence split the Republican vote — might stave off some form of the “civil war” that Trump has threatened.
The Constitution, even when it creates a modicum of chaos, has tended to push us to be our better selves. The future may tell us if that is still true.
