President Trump promises that when Americans return to work, the economy will recover with a “big bounce.” Whenever it happens, the snap-back of the economy is likely to favor the wealthiest, exacerbating the income disparities that already bedevil us.
When that recovery begins — and it will, someday — large companies will be able to remake themselves with cheap borrowed money and government largesse. As they do so, it is a certainty they will invest in more automation in the form of manufacturing robots, self-service order boards and thousands of other innovations that will continue this decades-long trend. All of it, of course, will be intended to reduce labor costs — and will reduce the pool of jobs just as the job market is flooded with people coming off unemployment.
At least there will be cheap gas, right? Don’t count on it.
Saudi Arabia’s intent in flooding oil markets as demand dropped was to drive American frackers out of business, a fundamental of Texas’ oil and gas industry (which in turn funds many state priorities including public education, roads, universities, first responders and health care). Even as Russia and Saudi Arabia, dueling parties in this international spectacle, agreed on some production limits, pricing remains shockingly low and volatile. Tens of thousands of workers in Texas and elsewhere will likely lose their jobs as American producers collapse.
That’s not the worst of it, though. At the other end of this pandemic crisis, as the United States tries to recover, fewer producers will control oil production, driving prices higher than ever. It’s a dynamic that hurts some working people in one way now (through the loss of jobs) and everyone in yet another way later (through higher prices at the pump).
And there’s more!
We have spent trillions of dollars on stimulus, and are likely to spend trillions more. That means that when we get to the other side of this pandemic, the usual alarmed voices will begin to decry the truly outrageous national debt that has recently grown even fatter on tax cuts for the richest and the poorly administered stimulus money distributed in reaction to the pandemic. Once the pandemic subsides, that debt will be worse than ever. And when politicians start to worry about deficits, the usual antidote is to take money out of the hide of the people who can least afford it by cutting into Medicare, housing subsidies and other safety-net programs. “A nice thing to do,” fiscal conservatives will sniff in pursuing such cuts, fresh from doling out hundreds of billions of dollars to bail out corporations, “but we just can’t afford it.”
On top of it all, the educational disparities that drive economic disparities have been pried even wider by the coronavirus. As schools shifted to distance learning, two dynamics emerged. First, poorer school districts were less able to adjust on the fly to a stunningly different educational environment, given fewer technology and training resources. On top of that, poorer students tend to have less access to electronic devices and wireless Internet. In Detroit, an official estimated that fewer than half of the public school students there had access to adequate tools for distance learning. In Fairfax County, Virginia, the 189,000-student district took a month to get its act together, then failed at distance learning once it began the new regime, as systems crashed and digital intruders harassed students and teachers. That district serves a variety of students, but it is those with fewer resources who will struggle to recover from that debacle.
One thing’s sure: 2021 will be a terrible year to be president of the United States. The holder of that office will face bloated deficits, a weak economy, lingering unemployment and limited ability to solve any problems. As president, Donald Trump has cut taxes without reducing spending. Joe Biden, judging by his promises, would like to solve many problems by throwing money at them. The problem will be that with the deficit reaching staggering proportions, there simply won’t be money to throw, at least if there is any semblance of responsibility among our leaders. The question will be how much to raise taxes and what to cut: the military? Social Security? Those remaining programs that support the people most hurt by the pandemic? Medicare?
These are difficult times, but the hardest decisions lay ahead. Next year, even the glory that comes with leading during a pandemic will be gone, leaving whoever is president with little but the aching responsibility for choices bound to disappoint a significant part of the population. It will be a time that calls for a leader who is truly a public servant, both thick-skinned and resilient. We can only hope that whoever holds the office of president will rise to that occasion and in so doing will see and address the hardships of the least among us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.