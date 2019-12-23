Every year, I return home for Christmas. For the 10 years I lived in Waco this involved a grueling three-day trip in a creaking minivan, driving up through Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio on my way back to the old white wood house on Colonial Road just outside Detroit. This year, it involves a shorter two-day trip from Minnesota, through the snow.
The reward is significant. That old house is the one I grew up in, and the smell of the kitchen takes me back to my childhood in an instant. My brother and sister will be there, and the house will be full of children. My parents are still living there, hale and healthy. I am lucky to have that place to go, and there is a warmth to it all that cannot quite be described.
That sense of home, though, is not what the Christmas story presents. Instead, the gospel narrative is all about people who are not at home. Joseph and Mary are forced to travel from their home in Nazareth because an oppressive government — by edict of Roman Emperor Augustus — demanded they travel for the census. Joseph had to go to his ancestral home of Bethlehem, but it seems he no longer had family there. (After all, they had no place to stay.) Not long after the birth, too, they became refugees in Egypt, far from what they knew.
For the Holy Family, that dislocation changed the world and marked greatness. Bethlehem was the city of David, from whom Joseph was descended, and it mattered that Jesus was born there. Even being away from home, giving birth in the humblest place, being surrounded by animals and shepherds, that quiet moment was divine.
And they are not the only ones in our manger scenes who find themselves far from home. We have the Magi, too, who undertook a trip far more dangerous than that in a minivan traversing Interstate 94. And yet, there they are, far from home, having carried (as we do on our travels) gifts which have been carefully selected.
In the end, Christmas can represent something deeper than that warm idea of home, something that transcends the dislocation in our own lives. For Christians like myself, that baby in the manger scene represents hope for us all: that we can be forgiven by God and by one another for the mistakes we have made, and that reconciliation of our society is God’s will.
Many people reading this are not at home. Some are deployed by the military far away in places that look nothing like home, away from family and loved ones. Others are kept from home by illness or age. Some are estranged from home and are not welcome , victims of a failure to forgive and love. And for some among us, there never was a home to return to, no loving family or warm hearth. But Christmas is for them, too: They are more like Joseph and Mary than I am, as I sit with my family and tell old stories. They are the ones the grown Jesus reached out to and loved. His birth promises the hope of forgiveness and reconciliation.
Not all who read this are Christian, I know. But in a place like Waco, non-Christians are surrounded by Christianity, including its eccentricities and foibles. When you drive by a life-size manger scene in front of a church, it is not your story. But then, it is not mine, either. Rather, it is the story of travelers away from home, uncomfortable and poor. Their analogues today aren’t found in a big house in Castle Heights but in a motel by I-35.
For us all, it can be a season of open hearts, gratitude and hope. Merry Christmas, indeed.
